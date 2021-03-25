IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans can't believe Sbonga can’t afford R15,000 lobola
Feeling like he's about to lose the mother of his daughter, Sbonga said it would be a great idea to ask for Pretty's hand in marriage, however, Gomora fans are fast realising the guy may be in way over his head as the lobola price alone already left him shook.
While admirable that Sbonga finally wants to stop doing “vat 'n sit” and actually marry Pretty, the reality that he is actually not financially stable enough to make that decision has started to make him regret popping the big question.
All along Sbonga has not only been working for his girlfriend's mother at the tavern, but has been living rent-free in Sonto's house and eating food they buy. He may be responsible in terms of being a present father but as far as money goes Sbonga is not ready to get married.
This became abundantly clear for viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela when Sbonga wanted to go ask for a R3,000 loan because he can't afford the R15,000 bride price that Pretty's family has asked him to pay.
Tweeps were in disbelief as they saw him ask Sdumo for a loan.
“How can the guy expect things to work when he can't get money together for the lobola?” one tweep asked.
“Sbonga can't afford a lousy R3k! aowa bhuti, forget about marrying Pretty. If he can't afford lobola, what about the ceremony, rings, food, décor, etc. Not forgetting supporting the family,” one tweep added.
It remains to be seen how Sbonga will detangle himself from his tricky situation but fans can't wait to see him go further down the rabbit hole!
Here are some of the top memes in reaction below:
Eish Taba ya Sbonga mare.... #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/X1BsW4Bre8— Paseka wa lekgowa🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@stoutkind) March 24, 2021
Sbonga onale R12K yadi savings, jwale go batliwa R15K for lobola neh. Ke mang a tlomo kadimang R3K?😂😂🙆♀️ Ya lenyalo yone chelete e tlo tswa kae? Kapa ba zoya e Home Affairs? 🙆♀️#GomoraMzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/5YWidj1v5j— Champagne Problems. (@afterglowxxxx) March 23, 2021
Sbonga should postpone these lobola negotiations. Nigga will end up stealing from mam' Sonto's safe. #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/BzpskMCGCv— Khush (@Khush_ZA) March 24, 2021
'Ke modidi, hana chelete, hana ambition' 😭😭😂 Thati o buwa jwang ka Sbonga mare😂#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/r2Qhj4B6NY— Champagne Problems. (@afterglowxxxx) March 24, 2021
So pretty is worth just R15000 and Sbonga the whole grown man is unable to get R3000. While Thathi is wearing a dog chain 😂😂😂 #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/goK3hvwCfS— Ivyn (@IvynDombo) March 23, 2021
Mam Sonto telling Pretty to stop acting cheap when she said the 12k Sbonga is paying is too much. She's right though. If he's not ready financially, he could've just waited & saved more. What's the rush? #GomoraMzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/cqtjgtA3rr— Nolali 👠🇿🇦👠 (@Amza_5) March 24, 2021
Bathong Sbonga awuhlawulanga nokuhlawula bese uzokhala nge 15k yelobola uyahlanya😕😕#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/XaXN6f7Myk— 🖤 (@sbo_dlams) March 24, 2021
The way Sbonga run away from Sdumo, aaaaaai Sbonga mara for R3000 ka nnete #gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/QReqXFxXbQ— Mokgadi (@Mokgadi26999960) March 24, 2021
Aye aye aye, a man like Sbonga.😂🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩.— FāNēlē (@_Fanele_) March 24, 2021
Running away from a small boy like that😂🚮😂. #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/BuY0hDAko7