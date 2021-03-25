LISTEN | Focalistic reflects on how saying 'A se trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' changed his life!
The phrase “Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi” sounds mad cool when Focalistic says it in his songs but it's more than just a cool phrase for the rapper, who has revealed that the mantra changed his life.
Focalistic is one of Mzansi's biggest stars at the moment. His authentically South African sound has managed to gain him an international audience and the rapper told TshisaLIVE all about it.
He is what he had to say:
“One of my most important decisions was when I said Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi, which was about three years ago and I think that was a decision I was taking that I'm going to make music that represents me. Music I am comfortable with, where I don't feel like I'm trying too hard ... I think that's one of the decisions that changed my life.”
There has been debate about the kind of artist Focalistic is on the SA streets, however his international audience has been dishing nothing but love for the Ke Star hitmaker and he's credited it to being able to package something unique and authentic to his identity.
“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you ... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.
“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!” the rapper said.
Check out Focalistic's Times Square moment below:
Focalistic recently graced the bright lights of 'Manhattan's Times Square, New York, as part of the latest curated African playlist on Spotify.
The streaming service is shining a spotlight on one of its flagship, curated playlists African Heat, through an interactive campaign that brings the spirit of Africa alive about the world.
Speaking about the exciting campaign, Spotify's head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, explained why the streaming service decided to use its platforms to shine the light on Africa and its undisputed talent.
“The rich diversity of musical talent in Africa inspires and engages fans about the world. Spotify continues to use the power of its platform to amplify African voices across a global stage, building an ongoing narrative that supports and puts African creators at the forefront,” Phiona said.
The campaign journeys through a series of partnerships, activations, and a dance challenge video (#africanheatchallenge). It aims to highlight the diversity of African talent, with the playlist an explosion of Afro-centric sounds, carving out a space for African creators to showcase their music to a global audience.
The campaign has Focalistic and includes the likes of Fuse ODG, Olamide, and some of the leading female faces of dance music in Africa — Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Madjozi, Niniola, and Amapiano artist Lady Du.