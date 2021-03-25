LISTEN | Focalistic reflects on how saying 'A se trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' changed his life!

“One of my most important decisions was when I said Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi, which was about three years ago and I think that was a decision I was taking that I'm going to make music that represents me. Music I am comfortable with, where I don't feel like I'm trying too hard ... I think that's one of the decisions that changed my life.”

There has been debate about the kind of artist Focalistic is on the SA streets, however his international audience has been dishing nothing but love for the Ke Star hitmaker and he's credited it to being able to package something unique and authentic to his identity.

“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you ... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.

“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!” the rapper said.

Check out Focalistic's Times Square moment below: