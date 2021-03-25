Mzansi celebs lash out against man being told to leave shopping mall over traditional attire

The clip has since gone viral, with Clicks pharmacy issuing a statement on their official Twitter account, saying they would be issuing a formal complaint against the manager.

“Clicks Midrand Boulders did not ask a customer dressed in traditional Ndebele attire to leave the Clicks store. The centre manager of Boulders, accompanied by Boulders Centre security, entered the Clicks store and demanded that the customer leave.

“The Clicks store manager intervened and asked the centre manager to leave. The customer was allowed to continue shopping. We are extremely embarrassed by the centre manager's behaviour and will be putting in a formal complaint.”

Mzansi's rich and famous took to social media to express their outrage at the situation. Nandi Madida, Robert Marawa and Ntsiki Mazwai were just some of the celebs who were shocked and displeased with the incident.

“Mr Red Jacket who 'owns the mall' denies someone access to a Clicks store because of an inappropriate dress sense!! Wow!! What a day!!" tweeted Robert Marawa.

Nandi Madida said it was sad that one cannot be African in Africa.

Here are some of the responses: