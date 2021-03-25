TshisaLIVE

Mzansi celebs lash out against man being told to leave shopping mall over traditional attire

25 March 2021 - 12:00
Mzansi and our celebs have expressed their disbelief over the viral video.
Mzansi and our celebs have expressed their disbelief over the viral video.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

SA's famous faces have lashed out against the treatment of Ndebele activist and author Thando Mahlangu after he was ordered to leave a store at Boulders Shopping Centre, Midrand, for wearing traditional attire.

In a video circulating on social media, Thando was confronted by a man — later identified as a centre manager — who asked him to leave.

The manager implied that the man was dressed indecently, saying that the mall was “a public place”. 

The clip has since gone viral, with Clicks pharmacy issuing a statement on their official Twitter account, saying they would  be issuing a formal complaint against the manager.

“Clicks Midrand Boulders did not ask a customer dressed in traditional Ndebele attire to leave the Clicks store. The centre manager of Boulders, accompanied by Boulders Centre security, entered the Clicks store and demanded that the customer leave.

“The Clicks store manager intervened and asked the centre manager to leave. The customer was allowed to continue shopping. We are extremely embarrassed by the centre manager's behaviour and will be putting in a formal complaint.”

Mzansi's rich and famous took to social media to express their outrage at the situation. Nandi Madida, Robert Marawa and Ntsiki Mazwai were just some of the celebs who were shocked and displeased with the incident.

“Mr Red Jacket who 'owns the mall' denies someone access to a Clicks store because of an inappropriate dress sense!! Wow!! What a day!!" tweeted Robert Marawa.

Nandi Madida said it was sad that one cannot be African in Africa.

Here are some of the responses:

READ MORE

Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave Midrand shopping centre

Pharmacy chain Clicks said it was left 'embarrassed' by the actions of a Boulders Shopping Centre manager, and that its own store manager had to step ...
News
13 hours ago

'I left the mall heartbroken': Man ordered to leave for wearing Ndebele traditional attire

Ndebele activist and author Thando Mahlangu was allegedly hounded out of a Midrand mall because he was dressed in traditional Ndebele attire.
News
2 hours ago

Bassie Khumalo’s open letter to Clicks: 'Don’t touch our hair'

Bassie Kumalo responds to the Clicks hair debacle: "How dare you describe our hair as dry, brittle and damaged?"
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancé Laconco reveals Duduzane Zuma ain't her type on #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi reveals he and Vusi Nova plan on having a bestication every two weeks! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
X