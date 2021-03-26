Cassper Nyovest shows off his son Kgotso, says he’s 'stuntin' like daddy'

The negative side of social media made rapper Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama Thobeka Majozi super-sceptical about sharing their son's images on the net, but on Thursday Cassper couldn't help but share a glimpse of his boy.

Cassper took to Instagram to post the first snap of his son in which a big part of his face is visible.

Even though Kgotso wasn't posing or looking at the camera, Cassper's fans could see for the first time how cute the six-month-old is.

In the snap, Kgotso is wearing nothing but his nappy and a yellow bucket hat. That was enough for Cassper's comment section to be filled with “awwws” and “oh how cute!” messages in minutes.

Cassper captioned the snap; “Stuntin' like my daddy”