'His pen game is at J Cole level': A-Reece fans sing #TTTM's praises

After making his fans wait for a minute, rapper A-Reece has finally dropped his much-anticipated Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memories mixtape.

And if the Twitter reaction is anything to go by, his fans are super impressed with what he's put out.

The young rapper has one of the biggest fan bases in the history of SA hip-hop and it basically becomes “A-Reece Day” whenever he releases a project. Friday was no different as fans filled the TL with nothing but praise.

They scrutinised the rapper's bars and pen game in every single on the 13-track project. The hype had the rapper trending in the top half of the Twitter trends list in different slots.

On iTunes, the editor's note to the album describes it as music that has soul and “the perfect soundscape to introspect, reflect and make declarations without the incitement of a kick or a snare”.

“A-Reece spends a portion of Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory grappling with the idea of death and its effects on those who are left behind, be it himself, his family or the friends and families of victims of violence in the hood.”

The mixtape also has great features, including Stogie T, Wordz, Belosalo and singer Ayanda Jiya.

On the social media streets, A-Reece's penmanship was compared to US rappers J Cole and Kendrick Lamar. A great many of his fans have described A-Reece as "incomparable".

Songs such as Dotted Line, Hibachi, Nightmares on Bryanston Dr and Morning Peace have received several special mentions on the social media streets.

Here are some of the top reactions to the mixtape: