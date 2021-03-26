‘Hugh Grant from Fourways: Bru Grant’ — SA joins in to poke fun at English actor

Hugh Grant sparked huge debate this week on social media when he claimed the UK government was using the Covid-19 lockdown to enrich its cronies, but it was a series of funny word plays on his name that really stole the show.

The English actor shared a link to a report claiming an IT company with “extensive links to the Conservatives” had allegedly been paid millions by the UK government over multiple coronavirus contracts.

“Always heartwarming to watch this government exploit a pandemic to enrich their friends and donors,” Hugh wrote, sparking a Twitter storm.

But while the reports circulated, fans quickly noticed a thread making fun of the actor’s name.

One of the first punch lines read: “Hugh Grant is having trouble eating tough beef jerky (biltong): Chew Grant.”

Soon SA Twitter got involved in the now international Twitter word game that followed, sharing some hilarious plays on Hugh’s name with a few local twists.

From Fourways to Sassa, home affairs and anti-apartheid activists, no-one was safe.