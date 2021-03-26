‘Hugh Grant from Fourways: Bru Grant’ — SA joins in to poke fun at English actor
Hugh Grant sparked huge debate this week on social media when he claimed the UK government was using the Covid-19 lockdown to enrich its cronies, but it was a series of funny word plays on his name that really stole the show.
The English actor shared a link to a report claiming an IT company with “extensive links to the Conservatives” had allegedly been paid millions by the UK government over multiple coronavirus contracts.
“Always heartwarming to watch this government exploit a pandemic to enrich their friends and donors,” Hugh wrote, sparking a Twitter storm.
But while the reports circulated, fans quickly noticed a thread making fun of the actor’s name.
One of the first punch lines read: “Hugh Grant is having trouble eating tough beef jerky (biltong): Chew Grant.”
Soon SA Twitter got involved in the now international Twitter word game that followed, sharing some hilarious plays on Hugh’s name with a few local twists.
From Fourways to Sassa, home affairs and anti-apartheid activists, no-one was safe.
Hugh Grant but from Fourways,— Dragan || Kuruzović (@MovesLikeDragan) March 25, 2021
Bru Grant. https://t.co/RBgaYkH9Dv
Hugh Grant, but unemployed.— PlaneJane 🇿🇦 (@PlaneWolf) March 25, 2021
Social Grant. https://t.co/zSq2SdlsfC
Hugh Grant with an upset tummy.— Dean Oelschig (@DeanOelsch) March 25, 2021
Loo Grant.
Hugh Grant at Home Affairs.
Queue Grant.
Hugh Grant in the latest Smurfs movie.
Blue Grant.
Hugh Grant in Sepia.
Hue Grant.
Hugh Grant in the Serengeti.
Leeu Grant.
Hugh Grant but a 1652 settler.— Barry Maitland-Stuart (@OrchestralGnu) March 25, 2021
Hugo Randt. https://t.co/kQ6fCNWOD6
Hugh Grant but make it Freshly Ground.— Maryke (@marykewillis) March 25, 2021
Doo be doo Grant. https://t.co/98tUnXX9lo
Hugh Grant, when he’s taken by surprise...— Shakeel Garda (@ShakeelGarda) March 25, 2021
Sjoe Grant https://t.co/AgG0xYZwMl
Hugh Grant but as a tunnel— 🦄 🧜🏾♀️🌈 (@KopanoMashishi) March 25, 2021
Through Grant https://t.co/6c1IZHBZ6k
Hugh Grant tries to get rid of all the jokes.— Wesley Geyer (@TheWonderBeard_) March 25, 2021
Hugh Can't.