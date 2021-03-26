Nota Baloyi: Ntsiki is more influential than any woman in the EFF, unequivocally

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has sung the praises of controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai, claiming she is more influential than any woman in the EFF.

Just last month, Ntsiki came under fire after clapping back at a tweep who dug up tweets on the star and her opinions on the EFF.

The media personality said she has more influence than any of the women in the party. EFF leaders caught wind of her comments and hit back, including MP Naledi Chirwa.