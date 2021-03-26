Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo calls for minister Nathi Mthethwa’s resignation

Presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo has taken to social media to call for the resignation of sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The National Arts Council (NAC) recently announced there will be an investigation into the “mismanagement of funds” by senior officials after R300m set aside for artists as coronavirus relief disappeared.

Speaking to the SABC, Mthethwa said an inquiry into the matter is underway.

“Right now, as we speak, the council of the NAC suspended the senior officials and is paving the way to engage other sources to try to fund the process, which has been depleted by that mismanagement,” said Mthethwa.