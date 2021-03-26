WATCH | Comedian Auntie Shamilla dishes the deets on social media fame on this week's 'Celeb Rides'

In this week's episode of Celeb Rides, social media star Prev Reddy, aka Auntie Shamilla, takes a ride in a Hyundai H1-turned-party-bus.

Prev has captivated local audiences with his alter ego inspired by his mother, earning himself a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award nomination last year in the Africa social media star category.

The star chats with host DJ Sabby about his booming career entertaining SA before the pair go head-to-head in a “stuff your mouth” challenge.

Major SA record label Ambitiouz Entertainment also has a surprise up their sleeve and Volkswagen GTI racer Jonathan Mogotsi maps out his dream garage plans.

On the international front, we get the latest on what's going on the vehicle front for Hollywood sensations Kevin Hart, Mark Webber and Drake.

Make sure to catch Celeb Rides this Saturday from 9.30am with Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.