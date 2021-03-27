Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her support

Actress Letoya Makhene has announced she's back on the socials after taking time off to meditate, pray and shift her focus to her family in what had become an increasingly chaotic world for her.

The Generations: The Legacy star took to her Instagram after a month to first thank her wife, Joburg businesswoman Lebo Makhene-Pulumo, for supporting her during the much-needed social media sabbatical.

“When I said that I was taking some much-needed time out to realign myself, the last thing I expected was for my love to say, 'Can I join you?'" Letoya shared before adding that the time away has been beneficial for both of them individually and as a couple.

“Together we embarked on a life-changing journey that has truly reshaped and redefined our outlook on life.”

Letoya also used the post as a chance to thank her followers for giving them space to focus on their family.

“Thank you all for giving us the space that we’ve needed to focus on our beautiful, blended family.”

This as the pair continued to make headlines even when they weren't present on social media.

Earlier this month, they revealed that they were living in fear thanks to a stalker who apparently seems to know their every move. The couple opened up in an interview with TshisaLIVE where they explained they believed there was a man who was allegedly after them with malicious intentions.