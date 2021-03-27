Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her support
Actress Letoya Makhene has announced she's back on the socials after taking time off to meditate, pray and shift her focus to her family in what had become an increasingly chaotic world for her.
The Generations: The Legacy star took to her Instagram after a month to first thank her wife, Joburg businesswoman Lebo Makhene-Pulumo, for supporting her during the much-needed social media sabbatical.
“When I said that I was taking some much-needed time out to realign myself, the last thing I expected was for my love to say, 'Can I join you?'" Letoya shared before adding that the time away has been beneficial for both of them individually and as a couple.
“Together we embarked on a life-changing journey that has truly reshaped and redefined our outlook on life.”
Letoya also used the post as a chance to thank her followers for giving them space to focus on their family.
“Thank you all for giving us the space that we’ve needed to focus on our beautiful, blended family.”
This as the pair continued to make headlines even when they weren't present on social media.
Earlier this month, they revealed that they were living in fear thanks to a stalker who apparently seems to know their every move. The couple opened up in an interview with TshisaLIVE where they explained they believed there was a man who was allegedly after them with malicious intentions.
Last month, the pair made headlines for allegedly skipping out on a R2,000 restaurant bill. They later explained the bill was settled and while they don't care about the reports, they were worried that a man was seemingly “tracking” their whereabouts.
“There's a guy who has been stalking us for a while and he's the first person who posted about this (R2,000 bill left unpaid thing) on his Facebook. My wife and I wine and dine about three times a week and we have our usual places we go to.
“What is concerning us is, we've been trying so hard to be discreet. We go out three to four times a week and we try to be so private, we never post where we are on social media but this guy seems to always know where we are. We keep wondering how did anyone know where we were because the restaurant was practically empty, with exception of the staff and one or two people in the restaurant.
“We were made aware of the Facebook post by this guy which we believe was where the rumour started that we didn't pay the bill, which was about three weeks ago,” Lebo explained.