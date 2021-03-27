Slikour reflects on the birth of his daughter

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Slikour and his wife Melissa announced the arrival of their daughter, Shaka Khensani Metane.

The new addition to Slikour and Melissa's family arrived three days before the national lockdown started last year.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Slikour revealed that baby Shaka had turned one year old.

He reflected on the day she entered the world.

“Last year this morning I was in hospital being handed a scissors to cut baby girls umbilical cord. We thankful for the first year and pray for many more. My baby girl Shaka Khensani Anathi Metane.”