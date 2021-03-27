SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo’s daughter Thingo turned 7 & had the cutest party

It seems like it was just yesterday when singer Kelly Khumalo announced the birth of lil Thingo, but it's been a whole seven years since and Kelly threw the cutest party to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Thingo, who is Kelly's second child and daughter of the late Senzo Meyiwa, is one of Mzansi's fave celeb kids. Thingo stole Mzansi's heart with her inquisitiveness, her cute singing voice and her boldness to ask her mother anything, as witnessed on Kelly's reality TV show.

Supermommy Kelly hired Nono Events to plan and execute a cute pink unicorn and rainbow themed birthday party complete with colourful balloons, face paintings and tonnes of sweet stuff.

Kelly was filled with joy as she watched Thingo enjoy her party. The songstress got a tad emotional as she reflected on the journey of raising her daughter.

“Waze wakhula Nomndayi,” she captioned a slide show of snaps showing Thingo from infancy to the big lil kid she is now.