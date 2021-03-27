TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo’s daughter Thingo turned 7 & had the cutest party

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 March 2021 - 08:00
Issa birthday girl Thingo recently turned 7.
Issa birthday girl Thingo recently turned 7.
Image: Instagram

It seems like it was just yesterday when singer Kelly Khumalo announced the birth of lil Thingo, but it's been a whole seven years since and Kelly threw the cutest party to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Thingo, who is Kelly's second child and daughter of the late Senzo Meyiwa, is one of Mzansi's fave celeb kids. Thingo stole Mzansi's heart with her inquisitiveness, her cute singing voice and her boldness to ask her mother anything, as witnessed on Kelly's reality TV show.

Supermommy Kelly hired Nono Events to plan and execute a cute pink unicorn and rainbow themed birthday party complete with colourful balloons, face paintings and tonnes of sweet stuff.

Kelly was filled with joy as she watched Thingo enjoy her party. The songstress got a tad emotional as she reflected on the journey of raising her daughter.

Waze wakhula Nomndayi,” she captioned a slide show of snaps showing Thingo from infancy to the big lil kid she is now.

Here are the rest of the snaps from the party:

MORE

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days

Kelly Khumalo's daughter Thingo is musically gifted like her mom
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Four times Kelly Khumalo was #ParentingGoals

Some people think Kelly Khumalo deserves a mother of the year award
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s reality show

Kelly Khumalo's reality show was one of our favourite things of 2020.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Cuteness overload'- Mzansi can't get over Kelly Khumalo's Thingo and Christian

Songstress Kelly Khumalo shared two snaps of her children and Mzansi is here for all the cuteness.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah & Nomzamo Mbatha exchange personal 'coming to America' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago weighs in on who should foot the ‘birthday restaurant bill’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X