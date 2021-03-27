TshisaLIVE

Yolanda gushes over Kwesta on their two-year wedding anniversary

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
27 March 2021 - 11:00
Kwesta and Yolanda celebrated their anniversary in style.
Image: Instagram/Yolanda Vilakazi

Two years down, a lifetime to go! Kwesta and his wife Yolanda recently took a shot left to the Mother City to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. 

The couple held their dreamy white wedding surrounded by family and friends in 2019. 

Apart from serving serious goals in the Mother City, Yolanda took a moment to appreciate her husband. 

"On this day I married my best friend in front of God, our families and friends. Still so blessed to be able to call you my husband Mr Vilakazi. I love you today, tomorrow and  forever," she said. 

Kwesta also took to Instagram to let his wife know she's the queen of his heart. 

The couple also shared snippets of their romantic getaway. 

