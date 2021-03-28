TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo hits back at pregnancy rumours: Don’t hold your breath

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
28 March 2021 - 11:00
Thuli Phongolo is not here for the rumours.
Thuli Phongolo is not here for the rumours.
Image: Via Thuli's Instagram

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo is gatvol over questions about whether she is expecting a bundle of joy, hitting back hard on social media this week.

Besides soccer and sharing memes, one of Mzansi’s favourite past times is prying into the personal life of sis Thuli, with her mentions constantly filled with people asking about her love life.

While she is often down to speak about her relationships or shut down a rogue Duduzane Zuma rumour, Thuli is tired of the speculation about her expecting a little one.

Taking to Twitter, she said she had noticed the buzz about her “being pregnant” and said it was a little played out.

“I don’t know why there’s a huge fascination with me being pregnant, every day. Every day  ‘she’s pregnant’. Well, I’m here to put you at ease: don’t hold your breath, guys!”

She repeated her stance, telling her followers “it’s not happening any time soon”.

She also laughed off suggestions it is because she is single

Thuli left the net shaking in 2019 when she revealed she was offered serious coins to “be in a relationship” with another celeb.

“There’s an artist who offered to pay me a 100k to act like we’re dating prior to his album release. My team and I have heard it all! Ayincinci,” she wrote at the time.

A year later her love life again hit the headlines when it was rumoured she was dating former president Jacob Zuma’s son, businessman Duduzane. It all started when Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man who reportedly has the same tattoo as Duduzane.

In an interview with Mac-G, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and he has never met her.

The actress also replied to the Twitter user, claiming she has never met him and fans were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing.

Taking to Twitter a few months ago, the star confirmed she was dating someone but preferred to keep her bae off her social media.

“I was just living my life, worried about me, my loved ones and plans, as I still do now. He’s just a part of it all, he’s not of all of it,” she explained.

Thuli Phongolo on being objective in the face of challenges

"People will mislead you and shift your perspective into making decisions that are based on lies and deceit," said Thuli.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Thuli Phongolo hits back at opinions about her love life

"Guys, I know I’m posting this on social media but I really don’t want a man on social media!"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma romance rumours

Thuli Phongolo says she doesn't know Duduzane Zuma.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah & Nomzamo Mbatha exchange personal 'coming to America' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X