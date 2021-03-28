Thuli Phongolo hits back at pregnancy rumours: Don’t hold your breath

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo is gatvol over questions about whether she is expecting a bundle of joy, hitting back hard on social media this week.

Besides soccer and sharing memes, one of Mzansi’s favourite past times is prying into the personal life of sis Thuli, with her mentions constantly filled with people asking about her love life.

While she is often down to speak about her relationships or shut down a rogue Duduzane Zuma rumour, Thuli is tired of the speculation about her expecting a little one.

Taking to Twitter, she said she had noticed the buzz about her “being pregnant” and said it was a little played out.

“I don’t know why there’s a huge fascination with me being pregnant, every day. Every day ‘she’s pregnant’. Well, I’m here to put you at ease: don’t hold your breath, guys!”

She repeated her stance, telling her followers “it’s not happening any time soon”.