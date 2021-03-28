Thuli Phongolo hits back at pregnancy rumours: Don’t hold your breath
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo is gatvol over questions about whether she is expecting a bundle of joy, hitting back hard on social media this week.
Besides soccer and sharing memes, one of Mzansi’s favourite past times is prying into the personal life of sis Thuli, with her mentions constantly filled with people asking about her love life.
While she is often down to speak about her relationships or shut down a rogue Duduzane Zuma rumour, Thuli is tired of the speculation about her expecting a little one.
Taking to Twitter, she said she had noticed the buzz about her “being pregnant” and said it was a little played out.
“I don’t know why there’s a huge fascination with me being pregnant, every day. Every day ‘she’s pregnant’. Well, I’m here to put you at ease: don’t hold your breath, guys!”
She repeated her stance, telling her followers “it’s not happening any time soon”.
I don’t know why there’s a huge fascination with me being pregnant, everyday, everyday “she’s pregnant”... well, I’m here to put you at ease, don’t hold your breath guys! It’s not happening anytime soon. Hayibo ngaze ngalingwe bo! 🙃— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) March 23, 2021
She also laughed off suggestions it is because she is single
Thuli left the net shaking in 2019 when she revealed she was offered serious coins to “be in a relationship” with another celeb.
“There’s an artist who offered to pay me a 100k to act like we’re dating prior to his album release. My team and I have heard it all! Ayincinci,” she wrote at the time.
A year later her love life again hit the headlines when it was rumoured she was dating former president Jacob Zuma’s son, businessman Duduzane. It all started when Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man who reportedly has the same tattoo as Duduzane.
In an interview with Mac-G, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and he has never met her.
The actress also replied to the Twitter user, claiming she has never met him and fans were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing.
Taking to Twitter a few months ago, the star confirmed she was dating someone but preferred to keep her bae off her social media.
“I was just living my life, worried about me, my loved ones and plans, as I still do now. He’s just a part of it all, he’s not of all of it,” she explained.