Wig or no wig: Don’t @ Linda Mtoba with your unrealistic expectations

Former Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba has again left her haters dizzy, telling all those who have crazy expectations of her to just sit down.

The star has never been shy to address the criticism she sometimes faces on the TL, and held a family meeting on Instagram Stories to get a few things straight.

“You prefer me with a wig on? You prefer what? I’m not a steak that you can have medium rare, or what you prefer. This is me and this is real life.” Linda said.

She said such “preferences” led to people putting on a mask for social media, hiding who they really were.

“This is why people get social media anxiety. This is why people feel they need to have a filter on every time they speak. Or this is why people feel things have to look a certain way for Instagram, because of those standards which are ridiculous,” she said.

She said her chilled-back look was what she sported every day and she wasn’t about to change because of what some people think.

“Stop enforcing your ideas of what people should be and look like. Stop. It is not OK. Let people be. Let them be who they are,”

Linda ended her sermon by telling her fans there was no shame in not posting designer bags and curated content, and urged them not to give into the pressures of social media.

Earlier this year Linda called out women who questioned her lifestyle choices and shamed her for choosing a less traditional path as a wife and mom.

“We all have different lifestyle choices. I prefer to cook when I feel like it. It’s not a chore I need to do every day. I don’t have to prove my worth through domestication. Even if I hated it and didn’t want to do it’s my choice to make,” she wrote.