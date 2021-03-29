AKA causes a stir with ‘lobola’ snaps, and is looking for a broadcaster for their wedding

The pair announced their engagement last month, posting a snap of Nelli's stunning engagement ring.

In a heartfelt post, Nelli said she had “said yes to the love of my life and best friend”.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner, even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she wrote.

This was followed by reports in Sunday World that AKA was preparing to negotiate lobola for Nelli and the pair had signed a deal for a reality show.

Mzansi first learnt about Nelli in January last year after a video of AKA and her kissing in a restaurant went viral. AKA finally addressed the viral video, telling fans it was on some “TMZ” level.

In the months that followed, the pair posted several snaps of themselves all loved up.

Nelli also rubbished reports of a lovers' quarrel late last year, posting snaps of them together alongside the caption: “He for keeps.” AKA replied with “I love you”.