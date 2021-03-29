TshisaLIVE

Busiswa claims Rihanna's Fenty Beauty used a remake of 'Midnight Starring' to 'avoid paying'

29 March 2021 - 09:10
Busiswa is disappointed she didn't get credit where it is due.
Image: Instagram/Busiswa

Singer Busiswa has responded to Fenty Beauty using DJ Maphorisa and Busiswa's song in an advertisement, claiming the song was changed to avoid having to pay royalties.

Rihanna's internationally-acclaimed beauty brand featured the SA hit Midnight Starring on its latest ad posted by Riri on social media over the weekend.

SA Twitter got hold of the ad, and questioned whether the brand had bought the rights to use the single. Some claimed Rihanna ```had "stolen" from Africa and its artists.

Taking to Twitter, Busiswa said the company used a remake of the song Midnight Starring and thus didn't need permission.

“Fenty Beauty used a remake of Midnight Starring with my voice to avoid paying us for it. I’m sad but it’s the game I guess,” tweeted Busiswa.

She also told those giving her advice that she had legal representatives to fight for her.

DJ Maphorisa also responded to the outrage, sharing his frustration that Rihanna “cut and pasted” his work for advertising purposes.

Mara le baring mo ke cut n paste Sis riri onketsang?” said DJ Maphorisa.

This isn't the first time local artists have had their songs used without permission. Last year, rapper Kwesta saw a recreated version of his hit Spirit used in an advertisement for BMW SA.

Though BMW SA did reach out to Kwesta's team after the ad sparked outrage, the star didn't mince his words when he took to social media to criticise the company. 

“Do the right thing! It took so much effort from so many people to get the rights to sample that song. We did the right thing because we understood the value of the art! This ad cheapens all those efforts. Do the right thing for 'The Grootmans',” he said.

TshisaLIVE
