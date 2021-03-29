Chomee denies receiving R2m from NAC, questions why she’s being ‘slandered’

Chomee was also fingered in the debacle as having allegedly received R2m. The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to release a statement to clear her name.

“It is indeed a sad day in SA and, to be specific, in the struggle to ensure gender parity, emancipate and uplift women in this country, when a woman is openly vilified by men in white-owned and controlled newsrooms because she applied for funding and was approved like all other thousands of applicants who did the same thing.

Chomee questioned why she had been “singled out” when there were apparently several other applicants who heeded the NAC’s call for funding applications.

“Is it because I’m not deserving of funding or because I am a black woman? The list released showed women of all races who applied for funding, got approved and received some payment, and no-one is asking them anything. Were they asked who they dated before or is it just me?” Chomee asked in her statement.

The Jiva Sexy hitmaker confirmed she applied and was approved to receive NAC funding but said she was yet to get the money. She reiterated that as an artist affected by Covid-19, she was well within her right to apply for and receive the relief funds.

Read Chomee’s full statement below: