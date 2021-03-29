IN MEMES | As it turns out, things 'didn't work out' for DMF's Gogo Drip and Mbali

This week's Date My Family bachelor Gogo Nhlanhla left the TL a bit chaotic, with his personality and how “strict” he was for a young man, but fans loved how he didn't allow himself to be bullied and felt he met his perfect date.

Viewers of the dating reality show met 22-year-old Daryl Gogo Nhlanhla, known as Drip Gogo for his fashion sense and style. The young man revealed that he's a traditional healer, who hails from Mpumalanga and he approached the show hoping to find an independent lady he can make his wife one day soon.

As fans got to know the swag-filled bachelor they soon learnt that he's all about his drip and he was really selling himself as a creative. This left some viewers a bit worried about his motives for being on the show.

However, Gogo kept viewers entertained and even put some of the family reps back in their lanes when they came at him “sideways”, which impressed DMF fans.

Even though all potential dates looked like they would suit the 22-year-old, it was eventually Mbali's family that did better than the other families in representing her to the bachelor. Gogo eventually chose Mbali and on screen the pair were picture perfect.

Tweeps were happy with the matchup and after the date went well they were certain that things would work out for the pair.

Here are some of the reactions about the couple: