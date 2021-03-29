IN MEMES | As it turns out, things 'didn't work out' for DMF's Gogo Drip and Mbali
Tweeps loved their matchup though ...
This week's Date My Family bachelor Gogo Nhlanhla left the TL a bit chaotic, with his personality and how “strict” he was for a young man, but fans loved how he didn't allow himself to be bullied and felt he met his perfect date.
Viewers of the dating reality show met 22-year-old Daryl Gogo Nhlanhla, known as Drip Gogo for his fashion sense and style. The young man revealed that he's a traditional healer, who hails from Mpumalanga and he approached the show hoping to find an independent lady he can make his wife one day soon.
As fans got to know the swag-filled bachelor they soon learnt that he's all about his drip and he was really selling himself as a creative. This left some viewers a bit worried about his motives for being on the show.
However, Gogo kept viewers entertained and even put some of the family reps back in their lanes when they came at him “sideways”, which impressed DMF fans.
Even though all potential dates looked like they would suit the 22-year-old, it was eventually Mbali's family that did better than the other families in representing her to the bachelor. Gogo eventually chose Mbali and on screen the pair were picture perfect.
Tweeps were happy with the matchup and after the date went well they were certain that things would work out for the pair.
Here are some of the reactions about the couple:
Yho! One date and Drip Gogo is inlove . The Ancestors approve of Mbali mos #DMFMzansi #DateMyFamilly pic.twitter.com/de9vSYIALv— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) March 28, 2021
#DateMyFamily drip Gogo came to sell himself here.. Clothing line, music etc... pic.twitter.com/pZuo03dnRu— K E A (@ImKnownAs_Kea) March 28, 2021
“I'm looking for a girlfriend,not a kid to raise" - Gogo Nhlanhla 2021 🤣🤣🤣#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ID31eesm8P— Tamson Lamula (@TamsonLamula) March 28, 2021
Drip Gogo is really Drippin yena shame #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/fIAqSxGyfu— TheRealKetsy🏳️🌈🇿🇦🏴 (@TheReal_Ketsy) March 28, 2021
"Im not looking for a child to raise" straight talk wena chomp #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Xqe8fUYLh6— TheGhel (@Yandi_4) March 28, 2021
Goog Nhlahla already ordering family members to apologize to each other 😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/iDo6VaXOcc— SneMangena (@Sneh_Mangena) March 28, 2021
Umjolo wa nyesa. Even traditional healers can't find a partner. #DateMyFamily #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/xFNEZq6ZJ5— MpHo14 (@Mpho_KO) March 28, 2021
Drip gogo is giving me gay vibes!#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/vRWY4b5SP6— a. (@Anissa_amour) March 28, 2021
However, fans were saddened to find out that Gogo and Mbali are no longer an item, as shared by Gogo on his Twitter on Sunday night.
“It's unfortunate that things didn't work out as planned due to certain differences yet again. She is such an amazing soul. Love Drip Gogo,” the bachelor tweeted.
Thank you #dmfmzansi for such an experience. She gave the producers a note😍😍 After Date My Fam we had our own thing. Its unfortunate that things didnt work out as planned due to certain differences yet again. @NtombiM99 is such an amazing soul. Love Drip Gogo🌝😊#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/g0v5fj3rig— #GobelaWePiano (@dripgogo) March 28, 2021
Mbali also confirmed it on her Twitter:
Guys Drip Gigi n I didn’t work out. I’m still single.#DateMyFamilly— DA HYPE OUT NOW!!! (@NtombiM99) March 28, 2021