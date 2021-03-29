TshisaLIVE

K Naomi drops some pearls of wisdom

'If you can be good person while so much is happening in the world then you are someone special!'

29 March 2021 - 08:00
In a world full of negativity, K Naomi encourages fans to be better people.
Image: Instagram/K Naomi

Media personality K Naomi has taken to social media to remind fans to take compliments that come their way.

Dishing some advice on the TL, the Top Entertainment presenter had a friendly reminder for those who receive one of the highest compliments one could get in this day and age: being a great human!

“When someone compliments you by telling you what a great human you are, take it in and be grateful,” tweeted K Naomi.

She went on to note that in a world full of negativity and the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, being an exceptionally good person is rare.

“If you can be good person while so much is happening in the world then you are someone special!” she said.

