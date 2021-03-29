TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
29 March 2021 - 15:00
Pearl Modiadie's last broadcast on “Lunch with Thomas & Pearl” will be on Wednesday, March 31.
Image: Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

As per norm, SABC is expected this week to announce line-up shuffles and changes to the programming and so far media personalities LootLove and Pearl Modiadie have already confirmed their exit leaving radio fans shattered.

Radio fans are anxious to find out the yearly changes anticipated for their fave radio stations and fans of Lunch with Thomas & Pearl in particular were left heartbroken when Pearl confirmed she would no longer be part of the lunchtime duo with Thomas on Metro.

Pearl announced her exit from Metro FM on Twitter and added that her last broadcast will be on March 31. The new mommy hosted the lunchtime show on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Wednesday the 31st is my last Metro FM broadcast,” Pearl tweeted.

Pearl's fans wished her  best in her upcoming projects and thanked her for keeping them entertained.

Meanwhile, LootLove also took to Instagram to announce her exit, saying she was leaving radio for now until it makes sense for her to return.

The media personality, whose last show was on Saturday night, hosted the much-loved Absolute Hip-Hop show. She initially joined Metro FM in 2017 with DJ Speedsta as the new host of the hip-hop-centred show.

The last year of my life has brought immense change and also made me incredibly fearless ... with that said, I’m hanging up my headphones for now until it makes sense for me to glide on the airwaves again ... In order to grow, you have to let go ..." LootLove explained.

Loot's industry peers and fans wished her the best in her future endeavours.

Her former co-host DJ Speedsta said: “It was a pleasure working with you.”

“I know the place that you are in very well brave heart! Commend you for flirting with discernment in this fashion,” said Dineo Ranaka.

Read LootLove's full post below:

