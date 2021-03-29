Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles

As per norm, SABC is expected this week to announce line-up shuffles and changes to the programming and so far media personalities LootLove and Pearl Modiadie have already confirmed their exit leaving radio fans shattered.

Radio fans are anxious to find out the yearly changes anticipated for their fave radio stations and fans of Lunch with Thomas & Pearl in particular were left heartbroken when Pearl confirmed she would no longer be part of the lunchtime duo with Thomas on Metro.

Pearl announced her exit from Metro FM on Twitter and added that her last broadcast will be on March 31. The new mommy hosted the lunchtime show on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

“Wednesday the 31st is my last Metro FM broadcast,” Pearl tweeted.

Pearl's fans wished her best in her upcoming projects and thanked her for keeping them entertained.