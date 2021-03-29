Say what? Cassper would turn down R1m to work with AKA
‘I’d box him for a lil’ bit more just so I could break his jaw’
Cassper Nyovest's rivalry with AKA is still going strong, with the star telling fans he wouldn't work with his nemesis, even if R1m were on the table.
Cassper vs AKA is a tale as old as time, but not old enough for tweeps to let go of their beef.
A fan recently asked Cassper if he would get into studio with AKA for R1m. Cass declined, saying he would rather get into the ring with the star.
“Nah, but I would box with him for a lil' bit more. Just so I could break his jaw,” tweeted Cassper.
Nah but I would box with him for a lil bit more. Just so I could break his jaw. https://t.co/R4T9tRaL8Y— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 27, 2021
This led to discussions about their much-anticipated boxing match, with a tweep asking Cassper why he hasn't taken to the streets to brawl.
The Nokuthula hitmaker said he wasn't here for that kind of fighting.
“What do I look like fighting in the streets with an AP on? A whole Cassper Nyovest? My brand too clean to act stupid” he wrote.
He said he is still waiting on AKA to make the match happen.
“I'm patiently waiting for him to grow a pair of b**ls and sign on that dotted line. I will never let it rest. One day, we will get in that ring and I will punish,” said Cassper.
What do i look like fighting inda streets with an AP ON? A whole Cassper Nyovest? My brand too clean to act stupid. I'm patiently waiting for him to grow a pair of balls and sign on that dotted line. I will never let it rest. One day, we will get in that ring and I will punish. https://t.co/ZI43IwB6vV— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 27, 2021
In the last episode of “when will these two fight?", the pair had it out on the TL after a fan posted a photoshopped snap of the pair as women and asked who looked better.
Cassper used the occasion to bring back the topic of their failed match.
“The response I want is the contract signed and submitted to the promoter so we can fight. He swore at my parents and said he wants to see me in the ring. Now he wants to run away. We need to get in the ring and get it done. I will never let him forget that he ran. Like a chicken!” Cassper said.