Say what? Cassper would turn down R1m to work with AKA

Cassper Nyovest's rivalry with AKA is still going strong, with the star telling fans he wouldn't work with his nemesis, even if R1m were on the table.

Cassper vs AKA is a tale as old as time, but not old enough for tweeps to let go of their beef.

A fan recently asked Cassper if he would get into studio with AKA for R1m. Cass declined, saying he would rather get into the ring with the star.

“Nah, but I would box with him for a lil' bit more. Just so I could break his jaw,” tweeted Cassper.