Speculation that Babes & Mampintsha are 'expecting' continue to swirl

Celebrity couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha sent the rumour mill into overdrive recently after pics from her birthday party went viral after fans believe Babes' has a "growing baby bump".

The Wololo hitmaker recently turned 27-years-old and in true gqom queen fashion, she celebrated her day at the sought-after Eyadini Lounge.

Babes looked stunning with a flawless face beat, a nude tight dress and a red leather jacket, but fans shifted their attention to her belly which seemed slightly protruded, which led to speculation that there may be a bun in the oven.

Twitter CSI also further analysed the pics and "concluded" that Babes seemed to be "hiding the baby bump" in other pics she shared.

However, the snaps shared by the popular venue that hosted Babes' party showed the musician from various angles, which led to the speculation that a growing baby bump was apparently visible.

This resulted in fans filling the comments section with hundreds of messages, congratulating the couple which landed Babes on the Twitter trends list.

Both Babes and Mampintsha have ignored the pregnancy comments by fans on their social media pages and they have not confirmed the pregnancy in any way.

When TshisaLIVE reached out to the couple's West Ink manager and publicist Sbu Ncube, he declined to comment, saying he couldn't talk about a matter he knows nothing about until instructed to do so by Babes and Mampintsha.

Check out the snaps below: