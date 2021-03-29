Speculation that Babes & Mampintsha are 'expecting' continue to swirl
Celebrity couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha sent the rumour mill into overdrive recently after pics from her birthday party went viral after fans believe Babes' has a "growing baby bump".
The Wololo hitmaker recently turned 27-years-old and in true gqom queen fashion, she celebrated her day at the sought-after Eyadini Lounge.
Babes looked stunning with a flawless face beat, a nude tight dress and a red leather jacket, but fans shifted their attention to her belly which seemed slightly protruded, which led to speculation that there may be a bun in the oven.
Twitter CSI also further analysed the pics and "concluded" that Babes seemed to be "hiding the baby bump" in other pics she shared.
However, the snaps shared by the popular venue that hosted Babes' party showed the musician from various angles, which led to the speculation that a growing baby bump was apparently visible.
This resulted in fans filling the comments section with hundreds of messages, congratulating the couple which landed Babes on the Twitter trends list.
Both Babes and Mampintsha have ignored the pregnancy comments by fans on their social media pages and they have not confirmed the pregnancy in any way.
When TshisaLIVE reached out to the couple's West Ink manager and publicist Sbu Ncube, he declined to comment, saying he couldn't talk about a matter he knows nothing about until instructed to do so by Babes and Mampintsha.
Check out the snaps below:
It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mzansi congratulated Babes after suspecting she was pregnant. In 2018, the musician had to set the record straight after her fans thought they saw signs of a growing baby bump.
At the time, Babes decided to clear the air and posted a video on her Instagram. She told fans she was not expecting and even took off her jacket, flaunting her tummy, to prove her point.
“Who will dance vosho if I fall pregnant? I will never fall pregnant any time soon, please relax people,” she said in the video.
Babes and Mampintsha have been trying to keep their personal matters on the down-low off late after making headlines "took away from their music".
This in addition to the fact that they want certain info to be exclusive for their upcoming reality show.
The pair are also rumoured to have done the traditional ceremonies necessary to certify them as a married couple after Mampintsha popped the big question for all to hear on national radio last year.
After the controversy involving their romance, most people in Mzansi have elected to “mind their own business and drink water” whenever the pair announce something.
However, as speculation that Babes could be pregnant, tweeps couldn't ignore a video shared by Eyadini that showed Babes taking a sip of champagne as her birthday celebrations continued.
Watch the video below:
Here are some of the reactions to the “pregnancy” and Babes' drinking alcohol:
Babes Wodumo is pregnant but she's being posted on social media drinking alcohol and just last week she posted a video of herself smoking hubbly. What is going on? 😳— Mrs Mountain 💋 (@AllAboutAyanda) March 26, 2021
Pregnant people drink alcohol as much as breastfeeding ones do too. Babes Wodumo use announcile na ba u upreggars?? Myb ngumkhaba nje lina seli la... pic.twitter.com/U4fXbl6tvJ— UmntakaMamoyo (@ZhwaneChild) March 26, 2021
Babes Wodumo Pregnant & Still Drinking Bev In Videos 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— I Hate WhatsAppGB Users (@TsMokomane) March 26, 2021
Babes wodumo pregnant nini manje cause bekaohuza just 2/3 weeks back on MacGs show... i think umkhaba wotshwala nje unless she has confirmed? pic.twitter.com/PVTADU3zME— Big Poppa (@Thu2za) March 26, 2021
Guys I'm worried about Babes Wodumo's behavior while she's pregnant.... She drinks too much alcohol and smokes too much of weed 😭😭😭😭— bra tsong (@iamvuks_m) March 26, 2021
Not abo Judge Judy hammering Babes Wodumo for drinking(sipping really)whilst pregnant, meanwhile their parents have been poep dronk from the time they conceived till they got into labour 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/zcJVOQKNcv— Herman Radipabe ☺️ (@RamsRaddy) March 26, 2021
Nivele nibone umuntu enomkhaba nje senithi ukhulelwe 😂😂😂— Buhle The Twittologist 💙 (@Twittology111) March 26, 2021
I don't think Babes Wodumo is pregnant... or I'll wait till she announces it formally.
Theres no way u Babes Wodumo is pregnant guys mhlampe ebesuthi, angithi bekuyi Birthday yakhe🤷🏾♀️She can’t be preggies ekade ephuza kangaka noMacG pic.twitter.com/WlgtjAbTUs— Paris. (@_ParisGeller) March 26, 2021