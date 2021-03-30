TshisaLIVE

A-Reece fans freak out over Ebro shoutout on Apple Music 1

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 March 2021 - 13:00
Rapper A-Reece 's latest project is getting tonnes of love from hip hop lovers.
Rapper A-Reece 's latest project is getting tonnes of love from hip hop lovers.
Image: Via Twitter

Rapper A-Reece is the talk of the global music game after his recent project Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memories got a shoutout from Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden.

A-Reece recently dropped his much-anticipated mixtape and the love it received had him trending for hours, and staying in the top spots of the music charts.

On Monday, the Pretoria-born rapper got a stamp of approval from Ebro who posted a young video from the rapper before recommending his song Hibachi as a must-have on any music lover's playlist.

A-Reece explained the songs' inspiration.

“I remember when I was making Hibachi, I went onto Tracklib and the first song I discovered while I was digging was Ace Spectrum's I Don't Want To Play Around. It immediately reminded me of Drake's Fancy, and Estelle's Silly Girls, and I was inspired to chop it and make it into a loop and just throw some dope raps on it.”

“The whole inspiration behind it is basically showcasing my lyrical abilities, so shoutout to Apple Music 1 and the big man Ebro,” A-Reece said.

A-Reece's appeal has always been his love for his undying fan base and the fact that while he's publicly struggled as an independent artist — without the backing of a big record label — he's still managed to release impressive projects.

A-Reece's fans, known as the $limes, went gaga over the Ebro plug and flooded the DJ's tweet with comments of how much A-Reece deserved the endorsement.

Here are some of the tweets below:

READ MORE

'His pen game is at J Cole level': A-Reece fans sing #TTTM's praises

'What?! Were Cole and Kendrick ghostwriting for Reece?"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bontle Moloi can’t believe how 'underrated & overlooked' Priddy Ugly is

"... Don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope," Bontle said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LISTEN | Focalistic reflects on how saying 'A se trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' changed his life!

"It's also crazy that saying 'Ase trap ke pina tsa ko kasi' ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claims Rihanna's Fenty Beauty used a remake of 'Midnight Starring' to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle grows her MCC empire with BLVD Luxury Nectar Signature Edition TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X