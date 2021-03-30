A-Reece fans freak out over Ebro shoutout on Apple Music 1

Rapper A-Reece is the talk of the global music game after his recent project Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memories got a shoutout from Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden.

A-Reece recently dropped his much-anticipated mixtape and the love it received had him trending for hours, and staying in the top spots of the music charts.

On Monday, the Pretoria-born rapper got a stamp of approval from Ebro who posted a young video from the rapper before recommending his song Hibachi as a must-have on any music lover's playlist.

A-Reece explained the songs' inspiration.

“I remember when I was making Hibachi, I went onto Tracklib and the first song I discovered while I was digging was Ace Spectrum's I Don't Want To Play Around. It immediately reminded me of Drake's Fancy, and Estelle's Silly Girls, and I was inspired to chop it and make it into a loop and just throw some dope raps on it.”

“The whole inspiration behind it is basically showcasing my lyrical abilities, so shoutout to Apple Music 1 and the big man Ebro,” A-Reece said.