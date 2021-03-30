A-Reece fans freak out over Ebro shoutout on Apple Music 1
Rapper A-Reece is the talk of the global music game after his recent project Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memories got a shoutout from Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden.
A-Reece recently dropped his much-anticipated mixtape and the love it received had him trending for hours, and staying in the top spots of the music charts.
On Monday, the Pretoria-born rapper got a stamp of approval from Ebro who posted a young video from the rapper before recommending his song Hibachi as a must-have on any music lover's playlist.
A-Reece explained the songs' inspiration.
“I remember when I was making Hibachi, I went onto Tracklib and the first song I discovered while I was digging was Ace Spectrum's I Don't Want To Play Around. It immediately reminded me of Drake's Fancy, and Estelle's Silly Girls, and I was inspired to chop it and make it into a loop and just throw some dope raps on it.”
“The whole inspiration behind it is basically showcasing my lyrical abilities, so shoutout to Apple Music 1 and the big man Ebro,” A-Reece said.
Today’s Discovered on @AppleMusic artist is South African rapper and songwriter @reece_youngking. Tune in at 3:55 ET to catch his single “HIBACHI” and add it to your library. https://t.co/RwqJBvn5Cd pic.twitter.com/EdE9BQPnW7— Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 29, 2021
A-Reece's appeal has always been his love for his undying fan base and the fact that while he's publicly struggled as an independent artist — without the backing of a big record label — he's still managed to release impressive projects.
A-Reece's fans, known as the $limes, went gaga over the Ebro plug and flooded the DJ's tweet with comments of how much A-Reece deserved the endorsement.
Here are some of the tweets below:
Nahh making moves man. The work can only say so much & I'm glad that he realised that— Yin Yilone (@Wenkstar1) March 29, 2021