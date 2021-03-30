TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee to raise R3m for SA creative arts students

30 March 2021
DJ Black Coffee has pledged to help students in need.
International DJ sensation Black Coffee is on a mission to raise R3m for students in the creative arts field.

While students protested over historical debt and fees earlier this month, musician Black Coffee questioned whether SA can crowdfund to help students. 

The star has put his money where his mouth is and joined the #FamTagYouIt campaign aimed at crowdfunding for creative undergraduate and graduate students with historical debt.

The project is a collaboration between Black Coffee's F.A.M Academy with designer Laduma Ngxokolo, artist Nelson Makamo and Feenix, a public benefit organisation launched in response to #FeesMustFall in 2017.

They aim to reach the R3m target in two weeks' time.

“We seek to cherish and nurture our young artists, to make sure they have a place at the economic table and are valued in a way that is commensurate with their vital contribution to our lived reality. A a good place to start is ensuring they are able to study without worrying about student debt,” said the academy's Lungie Mamphumulo.

Though most of the money is aimed at creative students, some of the funds raised will be designated to the general student population.

The public is able to make donations to the campaign on the Feenix website.

