Cassper hits back at claims he puts ‘unnecessary pressure’ on young people with his flexes
Nokuthula hitmaker Cassper Nyovest says he doesn't post his achievements to flex on young people in financial need.
It all began after a tweep started a discussion on how people in their 20s are often broke.
Cassper agreed, reminding the youth they shouldn't be affected by pressure from social media.
As they should be. With not unnecessary pressure from social media. https://t.co/R57AYTaKDR— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2021
However, a fan claimed Cassper was part of this 'social media' pressure and called out the star.
Cassper quickly cleared the air, saying that flexing his millionaire status and flaunting his wealth is to inspire and not intimidate.
“I post so you can be inspired, not to give kids pressure. I used to post when I had nothing. Mine is a journey, not a destination,” he tweeted.
Nope. I post so you can be inspired, not to give kids pressure. I used to post when I had nothing. Mine is a journey, not a destination. https://t.co/DlfdJD5Kyc— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 29, 2021
Fans praised the star for his wisdom, with many claiming he was their inspiration.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
You worked hard for your money so now it's time to show it all off!! 💰😊— Gally.nation (@GalaletsangMat6) March 29, 2021
There's a difference, it's like people want you to hide your wealth— Thebe (@Tebby1017) March 29, 2021
Put that in a verse (if you haven't yet) pic.twitter.com/kfdonpkStH— Love Yourz 🧡 (@Amanii_Sky) March 29, 2021
Cassper often shares his wisdom with his young followers.
Lamenting the state of the nation recently, the rapper observed how SA's youth have the solutions for the future but no means with which to make a difference.
“The young minds have the solutions for the future but no power to implement any of the ideas. The old people have all the power but no solutions for the future,” said Cassper.