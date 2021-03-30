Florence Masebe questions Nathi Mthethwa’s explanation of 'mismanagement' of NAC funds

Veteran actress and activist Florence Masebe has called out sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa over his explanation regarding the “mismanagement” of R300m earmarked to relieve the plight of artists and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Florence has engaged with various artists and arts industry contributors on her TL in an attempt to understand Mthethwa's explanation of the mismanaged funds which the minister gave at a press briefing on Monday.

TimesLIVE reported the minister as dismissing reports that the funds in question — which formed part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package (PESP) — were “missing”.

“Money is not missing, people over committed the funds given to them and R300m is still there — part of it still there, part has been dispersed already and part of it is being dispersed — so there is nothing like money disappeared and I think we must emphasise that point,” he said.

Instead the minister said the money was “over committed”, explaining there were artists who were paid double, while some were paid more than what they were supposed to get.

Florence was one of the many people who believed there were loopholes in the minister's explanation. Here are some of the questions she posed to him and his ministry: