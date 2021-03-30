TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe questions Nathi Mthethwa’s explanation of 'mismanagement' of NAC funds

“So where did the missing money story come from?” the actress asked.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 March 2021 - 11:00
Actress Florence Masebe said what SA artists need now is "facts and transparency" from Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

Veteran actress and activist Florence Masebe has called out sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa over his explanation regarding the “mismanagement” of R300m earmarked to relieve the plight of artists and creatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Florence has engaged with various artists and arts industry contributors on her TL in an attempt to understand Mthethwa's explanation of the mismanaged funds which the minister gave at a press briefing on Monday.

TimesLIVE reported the minister as dismissing reports that the funds in question — which formed part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package (PESP) — were “missing”.

“Money is not missing, people over committed the funds given to them and R300m is still there — part of it still there, part has been dispersed already and part of it is being dispersed — so there is nothing like money disappeared and I think we must emphasise that point,” he said.

Instead the minister said the money was “over committed”, explaining there were artists who were paid double, while some were paid more than what they were supposed to get.

Florence was one of the many people who believed there were loopholes in the minister's explanation. Here are some of the questions she posed to him and his ministry:

The veteran actress also pointed out what she believed to be inconsistent information shared by the minister.

Florence urged the minister to be transparent and communicate as opposed to trying to spin the narrative.

People in the arts have faced the bleakest year ever. What we need right now is facts and transparency. Oh, and support,” Florence tweeted.

