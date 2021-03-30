IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans excited for drama now that Thati’s secret is out!

Things are heating up on Gomora as Gladys finally knows a secret that has the potential to break his family apart, and fans can't wait to see what she does with the information!

At the beginning of the telenovela, Gomora writers shared a lil' nugget with the audience. They revealed that Langa, who is Thati's firstborn son, is actually Melusi's son and not Mbongeni's.

Only Thati and her sister Pretty knew the truth of Langa's paternity... that was until Melusi and Langa were involved in car accident that landed the pair in hospital. As a result, both Langa and Melusi's families ended up in the hospital where Gladys' snooping eventually revealed Thati's 17-year-old secret.

Thati and Pretty were talking about how Thati shouldn't be as hard on Melusi about the accident, seeing nobody was seriously injured. Their conversation progressed to Pretty asking Thati why she remains adamant on keeping Langa's paternity a secret, especially since the pair almost died without knowing the truth.

The conversation between the sisters played out while Gladys was eavesdropping.

“Gladys just got a bombshell dropped on her lap!” one viewer tweeted after watching the whole thing go down.

“I think Gladys will take that secret to the grave,” tweeted another.

The real question for fans now is: Will Gladys expose Thati's secret or continue as if nothing happened?

Here are some of the top reactions from Monday night's episode: