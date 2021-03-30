Lil Nas X responds to backlash over 'Satan shoes'
US rapper Lil Nas X has once again got tongues wagging after he released a controversial new music video and launched a sneaker range called the Satan shoe.
The shoe is a modified version of Nike's popular Air Max 97s, with an inverted cross, a pentagram and the words “Luke 10:18".
Brooklyn art collective MSCHF also claimed the shoes have a drop of real human blood in the soles.
MSCHF released 666 pairs of the shoes on Monday at $1,018 (R15,000) a pop and apparently sold out in minutes.
According to BBC, Nike is now suing MSCHF for trademark infringement.
Lil Nas X responded to the outrage on social media, posting a picture of another show aimed at his critics.
we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y’all happy now? pic.twitter.com/RGpCiiRbGb— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021
we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo https://t.co/PW9Szwd8KB— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021
The shoe launch coincided with the release of Lil Nas X's music video for the song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
The video features several controversial images and the rapper sliding down a stripper pole from heaven to hell, wearing the shoes.
He responded to the backlash over the video too, saying the only person he mocked in the video was the devil.
the only mfer i mocked was the devil. i thought y’all hated that nigga. https://t.co/NCgjYkicNR— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021
i’m gonna put kirk franklin on the call me by your name remix to even it out u guys— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021