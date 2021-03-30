TshisaLIVE

Lil Nas X responds to backlash over 'Satan shoes'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
30 March 2021 - 10:00
Lil Nas X got the social media streets in a mess again.
Lil Nas X got the social media streets in a mess again.
Image: Instagram/Lil Nas X

US rapper Lil Nas X has once again got tongues wagging after he released a controversial new music video and launched a sneaker range called the Satan shoe.

The shoe is a modified version of Nike's popular Air Max 97s, with an inverted cross, a pentagram and the words “Luke 10:18".

Brooklyn art collective MSCHF also claimed the shoes have a drop of real human blood in the soles.

MSCHF released 666 pairs of the shoes on Monday at $1,018 (R15,000) a pop and apparently sold out in minutes.

According to BBC, Nike is now suing MSCHF for trademark infringement.

Lil Nas X responded to the outrage on social media, posting a picture of another show aimed at his critics.

The shoe launch coincided with the release of Lil Nas X's music video for the song Montero (Call Me By Your Name). 

The video features several controversial images and the rapper sliding down a stripper pole from heaven to hell, wearing the shoes.

He responded to the backlash over the video too, saying the only person he mocked in the video was the devil.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lil Nas X beats Mariah Carey's record of 16 weeks at top of the charts

The rapper's breakout song broke a 16-week tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s "One Sweet Day".
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Kevin Hart may be in hospital but he's getting dragged for this segment 'judging' Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X tried by all means to make Kevin see why he made the decision to come out.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lil Nas came out on the last day of Pride Month

The 'Old Town Road' rapper dropped the "rainbow bomb" on Twitter and tweeps couldn't be more proud!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claims Rihanna's Fenty Beauty used a remake of 'Midnight Starring' to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle grows her MCC empire with BLVD Luxury Nectar Signature Edition TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X