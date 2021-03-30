Lil Nas X responds to backlash over 'Satan shoes'

US rapper Lil Nas X has once again got tongues wagging after he released a controversial new music video and launched a sneaker range called the Satan shoe.

The shoe is a modified version of Nike's popular Air Max 97s, with an inverted cross, a pentagram and the words “Luke 10:18".

Brooklyn art collective MSCHF also claimed the shoes have a drop of real human blood in the soles.

MSCHF released 666 pairs of the shoes on Monday at $1,018 (R15,000) a pop and apparently sold out in minutes.

According to BBC, Nike is now suing MSCHF for trademark infringement.

Lil Nas X responded to the outrage on social media, posting a picture of another show aimed at his critics.