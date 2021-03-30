Noxolo Grootboom ‘a bundle of nerves’ ahead of last show on Tuesday night
As she prepares to deliver her final news bulletin before retirement on Tuesday night, veteran isiXhosa broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom told TshisaLIVE she was a “bundle of nerves”.
Just hours before her final show, Noxolo said she was honoured to have had such a long and rich career.
She joked that she had pleaded for a “quiet exit”, but was now the number one topic of discussion on social media as fans celebrated her.
“From a quiet exit to this, so you can imagine how I feel. I told them I don’t even want a farewell party. I am trending but I’m not even on social media.”
The veteran reflected on how broadcasting had changed over the last three decades, adding that she was grateful for the freedom it now allows.
“Remember, when I started it was a time when we could not even mention liberation organisations like the ANC or PAC. We could not name the stalwarts, never mind the role they were playing. Imagine coming from that era to where we are today.
“More than anything it is the blessing of an opportunity to conduct live broadcasts for the icons I was once not even allowed to mention by name. It is all I can ask for.”
Ungaphoswa @SABCiindaba ku @Official_SABC1 ngoLwesibini ngo 19:00 zizakufundwa nguNoxolo Grootboom ngaphambi komhlalaphantsi.— SABC iindaba (@SABCiindaba) March 25, 2021
Ngomgqibelo sizakuphakela ingabulazigcawu yenkonzo esulungekileyo yeminyaka eyi-37 exelenga kwiziko losasazo i-@SABCNews.#NoxoloGrootboom#SABCiindaba pic.twitter.com/BaWfndE5GU
Friend and fellow SABC broadcaster Dumile Mateza told TshisaLIVE Noxolo deserved all the success she has had over the years because she was not scared to take an opportunity.
“She was daring. In this job, being a broadcaster myself, you’ve got to make the job yours so you will not be replaced in the end. She did that successfully, she made the job hers. She was under no illusion that she would be a good newsreader and ended up being one,” said Dumile.
The SABC will honour Noxolo’s 37-year career with a special broadcast on May 3.
She started her career at the SABC in the 1980s as a typist before making her way into broadcasting, becoming a household name as a news presenter.
Noxolo has been present through some of SA’s most significant historical events, holding Mzansi’s hand during the death of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013 and former first lady Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.
The much-loved broadcaster is also known for her popular sign-off line “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” (I love you all at home).
Fans, including some of SA’ most famous faces, have taken to social media to pay tribute to Noxolo ahead of her final broadcast tonight at 7pm.
There will be tears shed in so many homes this evening and for so many different reasons. We are bidding farewell to a broadcaster with Purpose, Power and Impact. What a moment. #NoxoloGrootboom 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kpb4NM8mLH— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 30, 2021
Whatever the content of the News bulletin will be at 19H00 tonight.... The iconic and legendary broadcaster will be the NEWS!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 30, 2021
Thank u Mama for inspiring us, your kids thru all these years!! Siyakuthanda nawe lapho eStudio!!
🐐#NoxoloGrootboom pic.twitter.com/5RKWXPN0Jv
It’s #NoxoloGrootboom Daaaaayyy!!!— Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) March 30, 2021
Let’s all watch at 7PM on SABC 1 as uMama reads her last news bulletin after 37 years of broadcasting!
An icon, a legend! 🙌🏾💖🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YC2P2nOzxU
A true Broadcast legend. Today we celebrate you mama #NoxoloGrootboom 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7DfdrVL8CY— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) March 30, 2021
We love her at @TshedzaPictures so much that we had her play herself on #TheRiver1Magic in Season 2. #NoxoloGrootboom 😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/xdOykrj0OX— PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) March 30, 2021
After 37 years of service #NoxoloGrootboom is retiring. What an absolute legend she is! I’m glad the country is celebrating her immense contribution. She certainly remains a fixture of my childhood; watching IsiXhosa news at 7pm.— Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) March 25, 2021
Enkosi ngogalelo lakho, we are richer for it 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4N9zfdhcTd
Next week we stop the world for Noxolo Grootboom!!!!! 7PM we say Ndi nithanda nonke emakhaya !!!!!— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 25, 2021
Legend! Full Stop! Noxolo Grootboom... I cannot think of a better news broadcaster on the face of the earth! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8TuSnfn15y— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 25, 2021