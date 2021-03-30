Noxolo Grootboom ‘a bundle of nerves’ ahead of last show on Tuesday night

As she prepares to deliver her final news bulletin before retirement on Tuesday night, veteran isiXhosa broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom told TshisaLIVE she was a “bundle of nerves”.

Just hours before her final show, Noxolo said she was honoured to have had such a long and rich career.

She joked that she had pleaded for a “quiet exit”, but was now the number one topic of discussion on social media as fans celebrated her.

“From a quiet exit to this, so you can imagine how I feel. I told them I don’t even want a farewell party. I am trending but I’m not even on social media.”

The veteran reflected on how broadcasting had changed over the last three decades, adding that she was grateful for the freedom it now allows.

“Remember, when I started it was a time when we could not even mention liberation organisations like the ANC or PAC. We could not name the stalwarts, never mind the role they were playing. Imagine coming from that era to where we are today.

“More than anything it is the blessing of an opportunity to conduct live broadcasts for the icons I was once not even allowed to mention by name. It is all I can ask for.”