Noxolo Grootboom ‘a bundle of nerves’ ahead of last show on Tuesday night

30 March 2021 - 15:06 By Kyle Zeeman and Deepika Naidoo
Noxolo Grootboom is set to retire after 37 years in broadcasting.
Noxolo Grootboom is set to retire after 37 years in broadcasting.
Image: SABC iindaba

As she prepares to deliver her final news bulletin before retirement on Tuesday night, veteran isiXhosa broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom told TshisaLIVE she was a “bundle of nerves”. 

Just hours before her final show, Noxolo said she was honoured to have had such a long and rich career.

She joked that she had pleaded for a “quiet exit”, but was now the number one topic of discussion on social media as fans celebrated her.

“From a quiet exit to this, so you can imagine how I feel. I told them I don’t even want a farewell party. I am trending but I’m not even on social media.”

The veteran reflected on how broadcasting had changed over the last three decades, adding that she was grateful for the freedom it now allows.

“Remember, when I started it was a time when we could not even mention liberation organisations like the ANC or PAC. We could not name the stalwarts, never mind the role they were playing. Imagine coming from that era to where we are today.

“More than anything it is the blessing of an opportunity to conduct live broadcasts for the icons I was once not even allowed to mention by name. It is all I can ask for.”

Friend and fellow SABC broadcaster Dumile Mateza told TshisaLIVE Noxolo deserved all the success she has had over the years because she was not scared to take an opportunity.

“She was daring. In this job, being a broadcaster myself, you’ve got to make the job yours so you will not be replaced in the end. She did that successfully, she made the job hers. She was under no illusion that she would be a good newsreader and ended up being one,” said Dumile.

The SABC will honour Noxolo’s 37-year career with a special broadcast on May 3.

She started her career at the SABC in the 1980s as a typist before making her way into broadcasting, becoming a household name as a news presenter.

Noxolo has been present through some of SA’s most significant historical events, holding Mzansi’s hand during the death of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013 and  former first lady Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

The much-loved broadcaster is also known for her popular sign-off line “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” (I love you all at home).

Fans, including some of SA’ most famous faces, have taken to social media to pay tribute to Noxolo ahead of her final broadcast tonight at 7pm. 

TshisaLIVE
