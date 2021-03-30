TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week

30 March 2021 - 14:00
Telenovela 'Isibaya' is coming to an end.
Telenovela 'Isibaya' is coming to an end.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

As fans prepare to bid farewell to Isibaya this week, they have been given a glimpse of what to expect in the show’s finale.

A few months ago, the show announced that after eight years on screen, it would be coming to an end.

The final episode is set for this Friday and the show is opening a Pandora’s box of drama for the finale.

All things that begin must also end. Endings create new beginnings. Okungapheli kuyahlola,” tweeted Bomb Productions, creators of Isibaya.

With the death of Mapholoba, a wedding and the war continuing to wage between the Gatshenis and the Zungus, fans have been left to wonder how the iconic show will end this chapter.

Fans took to the TL to share their emotions ahead of the finale.

Here are some of the reactions:

When the show wrapped up production a few weeks ago, Bomb Productions took to Instagram with a pic of the show’s last slate and a message from the heart.

“Final slate of the day. Eight seasons of a beautiful and exciting journey of making Isibaya. We (the Isibaya & the Bomb team) are grateful to be in our viewers’ homes every night, to become part of their daily conversation.” 

Wig or no wig: Don’t @ Linda Mtoba with your unrealistic expectations

"It is my life"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

7 emotional tributes - Menzi Ngubane’s co-stars remember the late acting legend

Some of those who worked closest with Menzi Ngubane have paid emotional tribute to the star.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | As 'Isibaya' nears its finale, here’s a first look at it's replacement 'Diep City'

'Diep City' looks interesting AF!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE
  3. Busiswa claims Rihanna's Fenty Beauty used a remake of 'Midnight Starring' to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila on being told she's prettier on TV TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle grows her MCC empire with BLVD Luxury Nectar Signature Edition TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X