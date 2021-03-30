Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed the decision behind there being no couches or chairs on the ground floor level of her house.

Zodwa took to Instagram to share the funny moment as she was about to shoot the diary sessions for her reality TV show but soon realised the crew had to move upstairs for that to happen. This because the reality TV star doesn't keep any furniture that people can sit on — that is chairs or couches — downstairs because she doesn't want people to get comfortable and stay longer than they should.

“Guys. I'm doing my diaries today ... then I'm thinking that I don't have a chair,” she began.

Zodwa then explained, “You know why I don't buy a chair ... you are not welcome in my house. You are not here to stay long anyway ... you must state your business and then leave!

“When I opened this house, you were not in my thoughts ... like I should buy a chair for you, for when you visit or be prepared for your visit. Like, you must not stay long anyway, why do you want to sit?” Zodwa said.

Listen to her talk all about it in the video below: