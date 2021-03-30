TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house

The reality star wants people to “state their business and go!”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 March 2021 - 06:00
Zodwa Wabantu's fans learnt something new about their fave this week.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has revealed the decision behind there being no couches or chairs on the ground floor level of her house.

Zodwa took to Instagram to share the funny moment as she was about to shoot the diary sessions for her reality TV show but soon realised the crew had to move upstairs for that to happen. This because the reality TV star doesn't keep any furniture that people can sit on — that is chairs or couches — downstairs because she doesn't want people to get comfortable and stay longer than they should.

“Guys. I'm doing my diaries today ... then I'm thinking that I don't have a chair,” she began.

Zodwa then explained, “You know why I don't buy a chair ... you are not welcome in my house. You are not here to stay long anyway ... you must state your business and then leave!

“When I opened this house, you were not in my thoughts ... like I should buy a chair for you, for when you visit or be prepared for your visit. Like, you must not stay long anyway, why do you want to sit?” Zodwa said.

Listen to her talk all about it in the video below:

Zodwa has been enjoying great feedback from her fans since her reality show Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored returned.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Zodwa expressed her excitement over Moja Love approving season two of her much-loved reality show.

“I know that people know me for my body and my dance moves, after all it is what I do for a living. But I wanted my fans to also see that I am about more things than just my a**. Even more than the brand, the business, the money ... the life I have lived has a lot of lessons for people to learn,” Zodwa said.

At the time, Zodwa said her fans would be pleased with what she plans to include in her show because she would be serving content she's sure they want to see. If the reaction every time her show airs is anything to go by, it seems Zodwa was right!

Here's a snippet of what Zodwa has been serving her fans:

