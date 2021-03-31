Ayanda Thabethe on settling down in a relationship: 'I got it wrong the first time'
Actress and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has opened up about choosing the right partner to settle down with.
Taking to Twitter this week, the star shared her feelings about making such a big commitment, describing it as the most difficult decision she's ever had to make.
“The hardest decision I’ve ever had to make is choosing who to settle down with ... got it wrong the first time — now I am scared to make that decision again.”
She went on to say that when push comes to shove, settling down with herself may be her best bet in this scary love game.
The hardest decision I’ve ever had to make is choosing who to settle down with ... got it wrong the first time - now I’m scared to make that decision again ... SCARY!!!!!!!!!!! I might just settle down with myself looool!— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) March 29, 2021
The star has tried to keep her love life out of the spotlight but previously dated former Dream Team rapper Mthokozisi “Dash” Makhathini.
The pair broke up in 2018 after nearly three years of romance. Ayanda claimed that the split was amicable, saying that she will “always think the world” of Dash.
Ayanda's latest tweet prompted fans to share their own stories about relationships.
Check out some of the reactions:
I told a friend of mine yesterday.. Its such a scary thought because how dating has changed and it doesn't make it easier when I see what other people are going through. I'm not saying that will be my portion, I'm just stating facts.— Silas Nchabeleng (@SilasNchabeleng) March 30, 2021
Its the most toughest decision you will make. Everyone has a Character that you can judge n decide, but when 2 become one n under 1 roof, things change. Smallest of things bring the biggest of problems. You have a Career, that too can be Jeopardized. Hang in there. 👍— Jazzy Bud 💿🎧🎼🎶🎷🎹 (@Jaaazzzy_20770) March 29, 2021
I’d say make settling down a realization than a choice because choices are accompanied by expectations and surely disappointments will tag along when your expectations are not met. I doubt there’s a blueprint to get it right but don’t stop trying.— Fortune⭕️ (@bbnaija20209) March 29, 2021
This is tough,,, I'm still praying for the day when I'll be able to do this with the same conviction and enthusiasm as last time— Raymond Monty Maboea 🌍 (@RayMaboya) March 29, 2021
The biggest crime in the world is changing someone's idea of love☹️
Saw a tweet that said “imagine if u had settled down with that one u said u were going to marry 😂💀look at u laughing now”. Honestly it’s annoying and quite a journey. ❤️— Mimi Modiba (@mimi_modiba) March 29, 2021
The star has weighed in on the dating game in the past, defending Lori Harvey after the model's love life made headlines earlier this year.
“Dating is a process of collecting data to make the decision of whether or not you’re compatible with someone and if you find after a period that resonates with you that someone is not for you then you leave — or stay. I don’t get why people get pressed about exploring,” she said.