Ayanda Thabethe on settling down in a relationship: 'I got it wrong the first time'

Actress and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has opened up about choosing the right partner to settle down with.

Taking to Twitter this week, the star shared her feelings about making such a big commitment, describing it as the most difficult decision she's ever had to make.

“The hardest decision I’ve ever had to make is choosing who to settle down with ... got it wrong the first time — now I am scared to make that decision again.”

She went on to say that when push comes to shove, settling down with herself may be her best bet in this scary love game.