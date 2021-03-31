TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe on settling down in a relationship: 'I got it wrong the first time'

31 March 2021 - 06:00
Settling down is not an easy choice for Ayanda Thabethe.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Thabethe

Actress and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has opened up about choosing the right partner to settle down with.

Taking to Twitter this week, the star shared her feelings about making such a big commitment, describing it as the most difficult decision she's ever had to make.

“The hardest decision I’ve ever had to make is choosing who to settle down with ... got it wrong the first time — now I am scared to make that decision again.”

She went on to say that when push comes to shove, settling down with herself may be her best bet in this scary love game.

The star has tried to keep her love life out of the spotlight but previously dated former Dream Team rapper Mthokozisi “Dash” Makhathini.

The pair broke up in 2018 after nearly three years of romance. Ayanda claimed that the split was amicable, saying that she will “always think the world” of Dash.

Ayanda's latest tweet prompted fans to share their own stories about relationships.

Check out some of the reactions:

The star has weighed in on the dating game in the past, defending Lori Harvey after the model's love life made headlines earlier this year.

“Dating is a process of collecting data to make the decision of whether or not you’re compatible with someone and if you find after a period that resonates with you that someone is not for you then you leave — or stay. I don’t get why people get pressed about exploring,” she said.

