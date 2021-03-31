Calls for a SABC studio to be renamed after Noxolo Grootboom

Media personality Chriselda Lewis believes that veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom should be honoured with a studio at the SABC in her name and a presidential order.

Noxolo called time on her 37-year career at the SABC, presenting her last Xhosa news bulletin on Tuesday evening.

Thousands tuned in to watch the emotional broadcast, with Noxolo breaking down after delivering her famous “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” sign-off.

Chriselda joined the flood of social media tributes on social media, calling for Noxolo to be honoured beyond the TL.

“Dear SABC, my employer. Name one of the studios after Noxolo Grootboom so that generations of young people who walk through that door may never forget her,” she wrote.

She then directed her plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging him to honour Noxolo with a national order.

“Mr Cyril Ramaphosa there is nobody in journalism today who deserves a national order more than mama,” she explained.