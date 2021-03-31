Khaya Mthethwa on 621 SABC job losses: 'My heart goes out to them'
Pastor and musician Khaya Mthethwa has joined several others in expressing sympathy for the 621 employees that were retrenched by the public broadcaster in their recently concluded section 189 process.
In a statement, the SABC said subsequent to the conclusion of the resourcing of the new structure, the total number of employees who will leave the organisation at the end of March 2021 is 621.
Khaya joined many people on Twitter that were heartbroken by people losing jobs in the middle of a pandemic that has no end in sight.
“My heart goes out to the 621 people that lost their jobs at SABC. Tomorrow is their last day,” said Khaya with a broken heart emoji.
SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis also expressed her heartbreak at what was happening at the corporation.
“Tonight, I and many others sleep with heavy hearts. Over 600 of my colleagues have lost their jobs. That can never and will never sit well with us,” said Chriselda on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning, Chriselda's TL was filled with tweets as many of her colleagues painted a picture of the sad mood at the SABC offices as they bid farewell to people who they've come to know as family and friends.
Here are some of the tweets:
SABC recently concluded its section 189 process with plans to transition into their new fit-for-purpose purpose structure effective April 1 2021.
The retrenchment process began in June 2020 and lasted nine months.
This meant that Wednesday would be the last day for most of the employees who lost their jobs at the public broadcaster.
The SABC’s Group CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, said the process was extremely difficult and became emotionally charged at times.
However, he added that though painful, the section 189 process was necessary for the public broadcaster.
“The retrenchment process has been extremely difficult for all stakeholders and became emotionally charged at times. The extended process unfortunately also created prolonged uncertainty and a sense of despondency for many. This was understandable and regrettable.
“However, despite these challenges, the section 189 process was a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate.”