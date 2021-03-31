Khaya Mthethwa on 621 SABC job losses: 'My heart goes out to them'

Pastor and musician Khaya Mthethwa has joined several others in expressing sympathy for the 621 employees that were retrenched by the public broadcaster in their recently concluded section 189 process.

In a statement, the SABC said subsequent to the conclusion of the resourcing of the new structure, the total number of employees who will leave the organisation at the end of March 2021 is 621.

Khaya joined many people on Twitter that were heartbroken by people losing jobs in the middle of a pandemic that has no end in sight.

“My heart goes out to the 621 people that lost their jobs at SABC. Tomorrow is their last day,” said Khaya with a broken heart emoji.

SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis also expressed her heartbreak at what was happening at the corporation.

“Tonight, I and many others sleep with heavy hearts. Over 600 of my colleagues have lost their jobs. That can never and will never sit well with us,” said Chriselda on Tuesday night.