Sizwe Dhlomo stands by claim he won't break up with a cheating wife: 'I am not built like you guys'

31 March 2021 - 13:00
Sizwe Dhlomo has reminded fans that he is still unbothered by cheating.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has again defended his stance on cheating, aiming a stinging clapback at his critics.

Though Sizwe may be single, the star recently stated that he won't leave his future wife if she sleeps with another man.

The chat was back on the TL this week, after a follower praised the star for his stance but said he didn't think he could do the same. He asked Siz to show him how.

“Well, seeing as how I'm not married yet and even if I was, you could never get to my wife, there's no way I can show you,” wrote Sizwe in response.

The tweep followed up by asking him how Siz would even know how he would react if he wasn't married.

The star said that he knows himself and he was built differently.

“Because I know myself and my value system. I'm not built like you guys,” wrote Sizwe.

His comments sparked a debate on the TL, with many sharing a young LOL at Siz's response.

Check out some of the reactions:

The conversation first began last week when sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane reminisced about Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith's “Red Table Talk” after the allegations of Jada cheating on Will with young singer August Alsina.

Mpho said no man would sit through that kind of conversation, Sizwe chimed in to say that he would stay through a cheating ordeal with his theoretical wife.

He clarified his stance, saying that he would try to fix the relationship if she were genuinely remorseful.

Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk!

“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex. Not me pa. SMH!” he said.

