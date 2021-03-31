Sizwe Dhlomo stands by claim he won't break up with a cheating wife: 'I am not built like you guys'

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has again defended his stance on cheating, aiming a stinging clapback at his critics.

Though Sizwe may be single, the star recently stated that he won't leave his future wife if she sleeps with another man.

The chat was back on the TL this week, after a follower praised the star for his stance but said he didn't think he could do the same. He asked Siz to show him how.

“Well, seeing as how I'm not married yet and even if I was, you could never get to my wife, there's no way I can show you,” wrote Sizwe in response.