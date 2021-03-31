TshisaLIVE

Sweet or stretching the truth? Minnie Dlamini causes a stir with Noxolo Grootboom 'tribute'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
31 March 2021 - 11:00
Minnie Dlamini's tribute to Noxolo Grootboom got tongues wagging.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini became a topic of discussion on social media after tweeps poked holes in  her tribute to veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom.

On Tuesday night, Noxolo presented her final Xhosa news bulletin before retiring from her 37-year career at the SABC.

Thousands tuned in to watch the emotional broadcast, with Noxolo breaking down in tears after delivering her famous “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” sign off.

As some of Mzansi's famous faces flooded social media with tributes to Noxolo, a screenshot of Minnie's tribute went viral.

The message read: “My mother says when I was about four years old I used to get super excited to see her (Noxolo Grootboom) on screen and scream her name around the house”.

While some fans thought the story was cute and defended Minnie, some users called her out, claiming she was lying and that she was seeking relevance by using Noxolo's name.

A second screenshot of Minnie apparently calling her critics “disgusting” was also shared.

The star deleted the tweets, with only a simple tribute to Noxolo remaining on her page.

Minnie had not responded to TshisaLIVE's request for comment on the criticism at the time of publishing this article.

Check out some of the reactions:

