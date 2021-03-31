Sweet or stretching the truth? Minnie Dlamini causes a stir with Noxolo Grootboom 'tribute'
Minnie Dlamini became a topic of discussion on social media after tweeps poked holes in her tribute to veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom.
On Tuesday night, Noxolo presented her final Xhosa news bulletin before retiring from her 37-year career at the SABC.
Thousands tuned in to watch the emotional broadcast, with Noxolo breaking down in tears after delivering her famous “ndinithanda nonke emakhaya” sign off.
As some of Mzansi's famous faces flooded social media with tributes to Noxolo, a screenshot of Minnie's tribute went viral.
The message read: “My mother says when I was about four years old I used to get super excited to see her (Noxolo Grootboom) on screen and scream her name around the house”.
While some fans thought the story was cute and defended Minnie, some users called her out, claiming she was lying and that she was seeking relevance by using Noxolo's name.
A second screenshot of Minnie apparently calling her critics “disgusting” was also shared.
The star deleted the tweets, with only a simple tribute to Noxolo remaining on her page.
Minnie had not responded to TshisaLIVE's request for comment on the criticism at the time of publishing this article.
Check out some of the reactions:
No one, absolutely no one.— Ⓣⓢⓗⓔⓟⓘ_⁰¹¹ (@smith_tshepi) March 31, 2021
Minnie when she was still a fetus: pic.twitter.com/xXNPXFppeM
Remember Being A Young Poet In Grade 8 or 9, in 1995 Watching MTV BASE on Netflix And Tuned Into SABC for the first time, there I bumped into Minnie Dlamini Jones hosting, It Was On That Fateful day that I knew...That's all, that's the tweet!!!! #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/IWFFjviRKG— KATLEHO E. SMITH III (@KMogampanyane) March 30, 2021
A big part of your childhood recognizes Noxolo Grootboom vividly but Minnie is lying by doing the same? Either you guys are on crack or you feed off of making people’s lives miserable.— Helaaaaang ausi (@lesegotriumph) March 31, 2021
How old did Minnie think we are when she decided that this would be a killer story🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/BUBoK1n94u— mphozer (@clubmpz) March 31, 2021
I thought y'all were just trolling Minnie and know that 4 year olds can really repeat the names they hear on TV, especially when they see the person again. Kante taba ya lona e serious? Yikes.— Chubby Cheeks 🌼 (@LadyBuurky) March 31, 2021
Nna I believe Minnie, kids cry for pepper pig, she was different yena— ¿��¿ (@MohaleMotaung_) March 31, 2021
Minnie can never win on this app...— Bra Tshepo (@Tshepoo_19) March 30, 2021
Poor lady's probably telling the truth.
Maybe Minnie Dlamini was just sleep walking and mumbling she wasn’t herself tweeting that. pic.twitter.com/HcXfKaBTDC— Thabiso WaseSkomplazi (@Snecinho) March 31, 2021