US rapper Quavo slammed for elevator fight with ex-girlfriend Saweetie

A physical altercation in an elevator between former power couple US rapper Quavo and singer Saweetie has left the TL chaotic.

Video footage obtained by TMZ set the TL ablaze as it showed the pair physically fighting. The tabloid reported the fight apparently happened last year in Saweetie's apartment building.

Saweetie and Quavo, who had been dating for two years, recently announced their split.

In the 90 second clip, Saweetie could be seen swinging at Quavo and striking him in the face before throwing a suitcase out of the elevator. The Migos member could then be seen dragging his then-girlfriend into the elevator, together with the suitcases. and falling on top of her.

