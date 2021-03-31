US rapper Quavo slammed for elevator fight with ex-girlfriend Saweetie
A physical altercation in an elevator between former power couple US rapper Quavo and singer Saweetie has left the TL chaotic.
Video footage obtained by TMZ set the TL ablaze as it showed the pair physically fighting. The tabloid reported the fight apparently happened last year in Saweetie's apartment building.
Saweetie and Quavo, who had been dating for two years, recently announced their split.
In the 90 second clip, Saweetie could be seen swinging at Quavo and striking him in the face before throwing a suitcase out of the elevator. The Migos member could then be seen dragging his then-girlfriend into the elevator, together with the suitcases. and falling on top of her.
Watch the video below:
Video of Quavo and Saweetie fighting in the Elevator #UnBr3kble • Quavo pic.twitter.com/BY9TvNRewg— Top Notch PR (@UNBR3KBLE) March 30, 2021
Twitter was split by the video. While some social media users labelled the rapper “abusive and trash", others focused on the fact that Saweetie was seen swinging at Quavo in the video.
Some tweeps weren’t interested in the video, considering that Quavo and Saweetie had already broken up. Of course there were those who were only there to serve memes and gifs about the situation, as well as make Solange Knowles references.
Here are some of the reactions below:
I don’t know the backstory of that Quavo & Saweetie elevator video, but one thing we should all know is that having physical altercations like that with your partner is not okay... regardless of the backstory.— Amina (@_thisisamina) March 30, 2021
I wanna see a man swing y’all’s daughters and mothers like Quavo swung Saweetie and we’ll see how you niggas feel about it now pic.twitter.com/lDk0PIaz5l— ny. (@misseverywhereg) March 30, 2021
As I sat there & watched the Quavious Quavo & Saweetie elevator video..... I couldn't help but wonder what's in the box? pic.twitter.com/CaHJEfFT7o— Gamer1🎮🕹 (@LFCFanClub3) March 30, 2021
*Saweetie swings at Quavo and tries to hit him*— Havertz GrandDaddy might be it😪 (@ihampato) March 30, 2021
Twitter Feminists: pic.twitter.com/38UeId8DXk
This Quavo and Saweetie incident is another one of those unfortunate moments that makes it easy to spot the potential abusers on your timeline. pic.twitter.com/9qBlmzHu8j— Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) March 30, 2021
I don’t care who’s in the wrong Saweetie or Quavo I wanna know what’s in that Bag pic.twitter.com/rQgd8aolNz— Jackson Lockhart (@_Jack_lockhart) March 30, 2021
The toxic feminists trying to victimise Saweetie like she didn’t try to swing Quavo and STEAL his thing pic.twitter.com/WN3jemkzDU— SaltyKnightGuy (@saltyknightguy) March 31, 2021
“saweetie hit quavo first” and she claims that it was self defence like self defence from Who 👀 pic.twitter.com/388xZJd1AM— trippie doubl3s (@divorcedkidd) March 31, 2021
Quavo vs Saweetie (fight for a 💼) pic.twitter.com/q7gj3d2n66— L’Haïtien sp:djins93🇭🇹 (@dji_djins93) March 31, 2021
*defends quavo*— *✧･ﾟ:*sydney *:･ﾟ✧* (@itssydneyjael) March 30, 2021
BLOCKED
*makes jokes of the recording*
BLOCKED
*blames saweetie*
BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/idoMn4cSRP
I don’t care who’s in the wrong Saweetie or Quavo I wanna know what’s in that Bag pic.twitter.com/ibt8vV1Vfq— D city of Abaga 🏅 (@ChiboyAbaga3) March 30, 2021