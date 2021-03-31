WATCH | ‘Isibaya’ actor Nkanyiso Mzimela is grateful he worked with acting royalty

Isibaya actor Nkanyiso Mzimela, known for playing Melusi on the popular drama, recently got candid about how nerve-wrecking his acting debut was on one of SA’s biggest productions, and how grateful he is to have worked with acting legends.

In a YouTube video he said as a teenager he felt pressured to match the iconic talent that surrounded him. His character worked closely with acting royalty including Thembi Nyandeni and Siyabonga Twala, who played his on-screen aunt and father respectively.

Nkanyiso said watching Siyabonga act out the role of Mpiyakhe in the manner he did became his inspiration, and working closely with him eventually allowed Nkanyiso to stop being “self-conscious”.

“As an actor, I really enjoyed working with him because sometimes I wouldn’t feel so nervous in a scene because he was always so calm and relaxed and in control of his craft and confident, I was able to receive that energy from him and use it for my craft.”

“He (Siya) would feed me his lines in a fearless way and I would calm down and relax and start being in the scene, enjoying the scene and be less conscious of myself,” Nkanyiso explained.

Watch the full video below: