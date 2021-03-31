WATCH | ‘Isibaya’ actor Nkanyiso Mzimela is grateful he worked with acting royalty
Isibaya actor Nkanyiso Mzimela, known for playing Melusi on the popular drama, recently got candid about how nerve-wrecking his acting debut was on one of SA’s biggest productions, and how grateful he is to have worked with acting legends.
In a YouTube video he said as a teenager he felt pressured to match the iconic talent that surrounded him. His character worked closely with acting royalty including Thembi Nyandeni and Siyabonga Twala, who played his on-screen aunt and father respectively.
Nkanyiso said watching Siyabonga act out the role of Mpiyakhe in the manner he did became his inspiration, and working closely with him eventually allowed Nkanyiso to stop being “self-conscious”.
“As an actor, I really enjoyed working with him because sometimes I wouldn’t feel so nervous in a scene because he was always so calm and relaxed and in control of his craft and confident, I was able to receive that energy from him and use it for my craft.”
“He (Siya) would feed me his lines in a fearless way and I would calm down and relax and start being in the scene, enjoying the scene and be less conscious of myself,” Nkanyiso explained.
Watch the full video below:
Nkanyiso played the role of Melusi Zungu and has been on the popular drama for seven season, basically growing with his character who started out as a clueless teen.
Nkanyiso’s character developed in leaps and bounds over the years and by 2021 ,as Isibaya aired its final episodes, Melusi was a grown man audiences loved and occasionally loathed. There was even a time when he trended almost every night and got a lot of hate from fans who couldn’t deal with how disrespectful Melusi had become.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Nkanyiso said while it was normal for fans to get angry about the unconcealed disrespect he was showing his parents and his on-screen mother’s new man, viewers needed to comprehend the reasons behind his behaviour before they judged him.
“People need to look beyond his anger and see his parents broke his heart with their divorce. They need to understand where he’s coming from.
“His parents didn’t even give him an option or ask if he’s OK with the divorce. People never understand why children act the way they act. They always rush to judge them, saying things like ‘this child is rude’ or ‘this child is disrespectful’.”
Nkanyiso said Melusi was expected to be content with his parents’ divorce without anyone consulting with him about how he felt.