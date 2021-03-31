'You are failing' — Anele Mdoda slams African leaders for travelling overseas to get medical treatment
Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to call out African leaders who leave the continent for medical treatment.
It was announced this week that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling to London for a routine medical check-up.
Since he was sworn in 2015, the president has visited the UK on various trips to treat an undisclosed illness.
It sparked a debate on social media about leaders getting medical treatment outside their country. Anele weighed in, claiming it was a sign that they were failing as leaders.
“Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. It means you are failing, sir!” tweeted Anele.
Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. IT MEANS YOU ARE FAILING SIR !!!!!! https://t.co/hvkjiBSfOe— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 30, 2021
Anele's stans chimed in, throwing in their own 2c worth on the matter.
this is a FAIL for most african leaders. if THEY say their countries medical situation is good why leave your hometown and go to a foreign country for medical procedures?— tBangzz (@tashingacalvinn) March 30, 2021
If I had a choice & cash I wld also fly to UK for medical care.— Phoenix (@PhoenixRise03) March 30, 2021
So true, why not use the same health care system that is used by their voters? If it’s not good enough, they must fix it !!!— Nkunz’Emnyama (@Nkunzi_Emnyama) March 30, 2021
Anele i think it has to do more with security/privacy, the risk posed by leaking medical records. Politics can be a nasty game. Not only African leaders do this— Danilo (@sushifired) March 30, 2021
This isn't the first time a Mzansi celeb has taken African leaders to task.
Last year, rapper Cassper Nyovest slammed African leaders as violence from the #EndSARS, #CongoIsBleeding and #AmINext movements came to light on social media.
“Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us,” tweeted Cassper.