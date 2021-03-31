TshisaLIVE

'You are failing' — Anele Mdoda slams African leaders for travelling overseas to get medical treatment

31 March 2021 - 10:00
Anele has lambasted African leaders.
Anele has lambasted African leaders.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to call out African leaders who leave the continent for medical treatment.

It was announced this week that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling to London for a routine medical check-up.

Since he was sworn in 2015, the president has visited the UK on various trips to treat an undisclosed illness.

It sparked a debate on social media about leaders getting medical treatment outside their country. Anele weighed in, claiming it was a sign that they were failing as leaders.

“Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. It means you are failing, sir!” tweeted Anele.  

Anele's stans chimed in, throwing in their own 2c worth on the matter.

This isn't the first time a Mzansi celeb has taken African leaders to task.

Last year, rapper Cassper Nyovest slammed African leaders as violence from the #EndSARS, #CongoIsBleeding and #AmINext movements came to light on social media.

“Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us,” tweeted Cassper.

READ MORE

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle compliments Anele Mdoda: Love your energy, keep up the good work!

Anele's hosting style got a 10/10 from Felicia.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Anele Mdoda on big girls' confidence: Why do you expect us to NOT be confident?

"You wake up, come here and project your low esteem of self on us," said Anele.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Social media users react to Anele Mdoda’s new talk show ‘The Buzz’

Finally SA has a talk show that tackles a viewer’s dilemma!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE
  4. Busiswa claims Rihanna's Fenty Beauty used a remake of 'Midnight Starring' to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X