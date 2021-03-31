'You are failing' — Anele Mdoda slams African leaders for travelling overseas to get medical treatment

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to call out African leaders who leave the continent for medical treatment.

It was announced this week that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling to London for a routine medical check-up.

Since he was sworn in 2015, the president has visited the UK on various trips to treat an undisclosed illness.

It sparked a debate on social media about leaders getting medical treatment outside their country. Anele weighed in, claiming it was a sign that they were failing as leaders.

“Nothing upsets me more than African leaders who fly to the UK for medical. It means you are failing, sir!” tweeted Anele.