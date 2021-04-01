DJ Warras explains his view on 'rich 20-year-olds being unrealistic'

DJ Warras has come out to clarify his opinions on influencers and young people “pretending to be rich” after his views ruffled feathers.

The DJ joined the likes of rapper Cassper Nyovest when he replied to a viral tweet that asked the question, “do you know how broke 20-year-olds are?”

Agreeing with Cassper who said there's nothing wrong with being broke in your 20s, Warras said unless they were young adults from rich families, it is understandable for them not to have money. He added that the expectation and pressure on them to live lavishly, was unrealistic and unfair.

“Unless they have rich parents who spoil them and let them have whatever they want — at 20 years old, where would a 20-year-old be making money?” Warras asked.

He added: “Now social media tells us 20-year-olds can afford bags and clothes worth 100s of thousands, from being an 'influencer'.”

A tweep then replied to the DJ telling him that influencers make good money and that when one was an influencer, the type of life described by Warras was highly attainable.

DJ Warras agreed, saying he was never dissing or disputing influencing as a real career. He said he's only against the common misconception that being a successful influencer is easy.

“I know it’s a real job. I live with one. She makes more money than me but it’s not as easy as people think. However, we are made to believe it is easy! So we should just believe that all that we see on social media, is as a result of a successful influencer career. Nonsense.”