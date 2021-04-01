TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans gush over Dieketseng 'MaNtuli' Mnisi’s stellar acting

Mantuli is always angry or hurt over something, and 'Skeem Saam' viewers feel everything she feels

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 April 2021 - 18:00
Skeem Saam fans had no choice but stan actress Dieketseng Mnisi who plays Mantuli.
Image: Via Twitter/Skeem Saam

Twitter has been flooded with appreciation posts for actress Dieketseng Mnisi, as fans realised that no matter how they sometimes love to hate her character, she always leaves them in their feels with her convincing acting.

The veteran actress behind MaNtuli never misses a beat when it comes to making viewers feel every emotion her character is feeling. From anger, to happiness straight to when she's feeling depressed or sad, viewers have realised they feel everything that Mantuli feels and often forget that she's not even real.

Her recent storyline has seen MaNtuli go through the most, as her past comes back to haunt her thanks to an old manuscript written by her estranged husband Seakamela.

It was revealed that MaNtuli is still hurt by Seakamela's betrayal after giving up her life in Joburg to move to Limpopo with him. When she arrived, he then upped and left her to be a single mother in a “foreign” province.

Even though fans realise that MaNtuli has a lot of toxic character traits, like constantly shifting blame and projecting her frustrations onto her children, they have come to appreciate the trauma her past has left her with.

Tweeps have praised the actress for bringing out the emotions of each scene with so much “truth”.

Here are some of the reactions below:

