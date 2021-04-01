TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago slams tweeps who blatantly disrespect elders on Twitter!

“Y’all have normalised speaking to elders, okare le hlaphetswe (as if y'all are drunk) on Twitter?!”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
01 April 2021 - 08:00
Lerato Kganyago said young people ought to respect elders even on the socials.
Lerato Kganyago said young people ought to respect elders even on the socials.
Image: Via Instagram/LeratoKganyago

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has taken to her Twitter to lambaste the disrespectful manner in which young people opt to address their elders on the platform, saying that is not how most of us were taught and we ought to do better.

The Metro FM personality said in her tweet that young people had normalised speaking to elders in a distasteful manner. Lerato added that it saddened her that most people saw nothing wrong with the new culture.

Y’all have normalised speaking to elders, Okare le hlaphetswe (as if y'all are drunk) on Twitter?!

Some of these elders are the same age as your parents and grandparents man. I will never get used to that. It saddens me,” she said.

Seeing her tweet, tweeps responded with their views on the matter. One tweep said, respect went both ways and as far as he saw it, most elders on Twitter were unworthy of the respect or didn't know how to reciprocate respectfully themselves.

Lerato slammed the tweep's argument saying it is his duty to take the higher road when confronted with a disrespectful elder.

The DJ reflected on her career in aviation, which she said taught her a lot about putting her point across assertively without insulting the person she was interacting with.

I was in aviation for 4 years, most of the people I worked with were much older, some my parents' age. I was undermined, disrespected and bullied. I mastered the art of putting my point across, firmly so, without lowering my standards to them. Till today. Use it don’t use it.”

Engaging with another tweep Lerato said she respected elders because of the teachings instilled in her from home and advised him not to forget such teachings himself because of social media norms.

“Nah it’s not in our culture. We were raised to respect our elders. This new culture we’ve adopted from social media is the reason why we will not prosper. Our ancestors don’t cheer for nonsense. Put your point across without being disrespectful.”

Read some of Lerato's points on the matter below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lerato Kganyago weighs in on who should foot the ‘birthday restaurant bill’

"I settle it. I invited them so I must cough up. Otherwise we must just stay home and braai. It’s cheaper," Lerato said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I’m officially a franchise owner’ - Lerato Kganyago celebrates her new business

Lerato is now an owner of a franchise with international beauty brand Tammy Taylor.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mzansi celebs react to eNCA’s alleged racist mask video

"White supremacy looks like this. It is institutionalised," said Unathi Nkayi.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Booked out FNB stadium & Zonke performance: Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day was everything

"Lerato Kganyago closed it. Iphelile i Valentine's Day," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans excited for drama now that Thati’s secret is out! TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X