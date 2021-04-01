TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Emtee and Bergie Fresh are ‘Made by the Mess’ with their mental health awareness campaign

01 April 2021 - 14:00
Meet Bergie Fresh, an up-and-comer who goes back a long time with Emtee!
Meet Bergie Fresh, an up-and-comer who goes back a long time with Emtee!
Image: Supplied

Rising star Bergie Fresh has teamed up with hometown friend Emtee to create awareness about mental health through their single Made by the Mess.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bergie Fresh said the pair’s friendship goes way back, and he was excited to work with the Pearl Thusi star.

Here is what Bergie Fresh had to say: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

“During my journey I saw him take off from Yeoville and become the Emtee he is. Also, it was a motivation like 'OK, since somebody from my neighbourhood can also do this I'd like to work with him' because we can inspire more people from our hood to pursue their dreams and goals,” said Bergie.

He got real about working in the studio with Emtee, saying it flowed naturally.

“We met up, went to the studio, smoked a joint, listened to a couple of beats, found a mutual beat we both liked and started tossing about some ideas. I started out with the Made by the Mess concept and Emtee was like 'oh s*** that's actually really dope' and we just built from there,” he said.

It's not just a potential chart topper. The pair hope to use the song to raise awareness about mental health, and a sanitary pad collection drive is part of the campaign.

“Hip-hop is associated with a lot of negative stuff. So, I said let's do something different, something other young males are not doing. We see females complain about the need for sanitary pads, but I don't think they can fight the battle alone. We also need to chip in as it will make it seem cool and normal to be involved,” Bergie said.

AKA on why he and Emtee haven't collaborated yet: 'He’s a deep & complex character'

AKA figures it would some time for him and Emtee to sync their thoughts long enough to create a collabo album
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Hooks & heat: Emtee and Flvme go head-to-head over best rap game!

"Y'all lil boys carry on competing. I’m making music and raising my kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee apologises to estranged partner Nicole after 'abuse' allegations

"I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me," wrote Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans excited for drama now that Thati’s secret is out! TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X