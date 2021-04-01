LISTEN | Emtee and Bergie Fresh are ‘Made by the Mess’ with their mental health awareness campaign
Rising star Bergie Fresh has teamed up with hometown friend Emtee to create awareness about mental health through their single Made by the Mess.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Bergie Fresh said the pair’s friendship goes way back, and he was excited to work with the Pearl Thusi star.
Here is what Bergie Fresh had to say:
“During my journey I saw him take off from Yeoville and become the Emtee he is. Also, it was a motivation like 'OK, since somebody from my neighbourhood can also do this I'd like to work with him' because we can inspire more people from our hood to pursue their dreams and goals,” said Bergie.
He got real about working in the studio with Emtee, saying it flowed naturally.
“We met up, went to the studio, smoked a joint, listened to a couple of beats, found a mutual beat we both liked and started tossing about some ideas. I started out with the Made by the Mess concept and Emtee was like 'oh s*** that's actually really dope' and we just built from there,” he said.
It's not just a potential chart topper. The pair hope to use the song to raise awareness about mental health, and a sanitary pad collection drive is part of the campaign.
“Hip-hop is associated with a lot of negative stuff. So, I said let's do something different, something other young males are not doing. We see females complain about the need for sanitary pads, but I don't think they can fight the battle alone. We also need to chip in as it will make it seem cool and normal to be involved,” Bergie said.