OPINION | Celebs, stop crying foul when you are part of the Covid-19 problem

At midnight on Thursday March 26 2020 the country went into strict lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, changing our world forever and throwing the entertainment industry into a deep, dark space for several months. So why, a year later, are so many entertainers acting like nothing has changed?

The days after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement saw venues shut down, concerts banned and shows cancelled. Musicians who had earned a large part of their living from live performances were in shock.

Like many, they followed the rules during the 21-day lockdown in the hope that it would be enough to return to normal a few weeks later. But as days of lockdown became weeks and months, they naturally grew anxious. They were struggling to make ends meet and let anyone who would listen know.

They took to social media to ask Ramaphosa to lift restrictions so they could feed their families and marched in the streets to be heard.

It was a valiant effort and one that everyone could understand. Even if it felt sometimes like they were in an ivory tower, in this moment they were human and in need of assistance.

But, sadly, as restrictions lifted so did the chance-taking by some artists.