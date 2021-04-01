Prince Kaybee: No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities
Musician Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to call out men who prevent their partner from following their dreams because of their own insecurities.
Opening up on Twitter, the star told his followers to value themselves and not compromise their future.
“No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities. We can indulge in obedience but if it threatens your future, rather not,” he tweeted.
He also urged them to put their mental health first.
“I get that the heart suffers under stress, but be aware your gut also takes the blow and it’s a terrible experience of gut discomfort. Your mental health is paramount,” he said.
The star often takes to social media to discuss his thoughts about achieving goals.
Late last year he took to Twitter to tell young hopefuls that even if their parents don't understand their dreams and plans, one day those dreams may end up paying the bills.
“Sometimes your parents are grateful you did not listen to them and pursued your dream because you now paying their bills. Believe in yourself. Family can also be naysayers,” he said.