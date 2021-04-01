TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee: No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities

01 April 2021 - 06:00
Prince Kaybee says men shouldn't get in the way of women achieving their dreams.
Prince Kaybee says men shouldn't get in the way of women achieving their dreams.
Image: Prince Kaybee via Instagram

Musician Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to call out men who prevent their partner from following their dreams because of their own insecurities.

Opening up on Twitter, the star told his followers to value themselves and not compromise their future.

“No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities. We can indulge in obedience but if it threatens your future, rather not,” he tweeted.

He also urged them to put their mental health first.

I get that the heart suffers under stress, but be aware your gut also takes the blow and it’s a terrible experience of gut discomfort. Your mental health is paramount,” he said. 

The star often takes to social media to discuss his thoughts about achieving goals.

Late last year he took to Twitter to tell young hopefuls that even if their parents don't understand their dreams and plans, one day those dreams may end up paying the bills.

“Sometimes your parents are grateful you did not listen to them and pursued your dream because you now paying their bills. Believe in yourself. Family can also be naysayers,” he said.

Prince Kaybee: I’d rather sacrifice my international dream for African progress

Africa first!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee

Prince Kaybee says DJ Black Coffee hasn't earned his respect!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Prince Kaybee joins #FeesMustFall protests

"Their pain is our pain," said musician Prince Kaybee, who decided to join a march against the cost of tertiary education on Monday..
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu doesn’t have couches because 'you are not welcome' at her house TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie & LootLove confirm Metro FM exits ahead of annual radio shuffles TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | ‘Gomora’ fans excited for drama now that Thati’s secret is out! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
X