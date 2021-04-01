‘To the top we go my girl’ — Bonang and others celebrate Boity’s booze range

Rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo added a new meaning to the phrase “life is peachy” after she announced the launch of her cider range, BT Signature which left her TL flooded with congratulatory messages.

Joining the likes of Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo, Boity took to her social media on Wednesday to introduce a new bev she figures Mzansi is gonna love for all occasions.

Boity's BT Signature offers a range of alcoholic and nonalcoholic sparkling fruit beverages, which is already available at Shoprite LiquorShop stores nationwide, which is a major boss move.

“We are our ancestors wildest dreams. Introducing the new kid on the block #BTSignature. Get yourself a bottle of BT Signature at all. It’s peachy, it’s sparkling, it’s oh so tasty, and we’ve got a nonalcoholic version too for the 'next four days'," Boity said.