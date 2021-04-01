‘To the top we go my girl’ — Bonang and others celebrate Boity’s booze range
Rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo added a new meaning to the phrase “life is peachy” after she announced the launch of her cider range, BT Signature which left her TL flooded with congratulatory messages.
Joining the likes of Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo, Boity took to her social media on Wednesday to introduce a new bev she figures Mzansi is gonna love for all occasions.
Boity's BT Signature offers a range of alcoholic and nonalcoholic sparkling fruit beverages, which is already available at Shoprite LiquorShop stores nationwide, which is a major boss move.
“We are our ancestors wildest dreams. Introducing the new kid on the block #BTSignature. Get yourself a bottle of BT Signature at all. It’s peachy, it’s sparkling, it’s oh so tasty, and we’ve got a nonalcoholic version too for the 'next four days'," Boity said.
Talking to Sunday Times, Boity revealed that the BT Signature range is a collaboration with winemaker Matthew Krone.
“He’s a world-class winemaker. I wouldn’t have trusted anyone else in the process of creating a drink that represented me,” Boity said.
The pair have been working on the project for over a year — “It’s not just my drink, it’s ours” — and apparently the collaboration is the first of many to come.
Taking into account all the congratulatory messages on her latest win, the rapper expressed her gratitude on Twitter.
“Thank you all so so so so much for all the #BTSignature love! It means the world to me! I hope you guys enjoy it as much as I do! Lemme know what you guys think!” Boity tweeted.
Meanwhile her fans, friends and industry peers have not stopped singing her praises.
Here are some of the congratulatory messages from Mzansi celebville:
Congratulations B!!! To the top we go my girl!!🥂😎😘🍾🇿🇦 https://t.co/jKvGC8IkZW— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) March 31, 2021
Congratulations Boity. Boss things were always going to happen with your kind of energy. Well done! https://t.co/fErKiwbpQg— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 31, 2021
One thing about @Boity ? Sis is always in her bag!!! I’m literally obsessed!!!! It’s so YUMMY!!! 🧡🥺😍🍑 #BTSignature pic.twitter.com/OFmpVz9qNn— thickleeyonce (@ThickLeeyonce) March 31, 2021
Bathong baby!!! This is so epic, congratulations!!! ❤️🚀🙌— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) March 31, 2021
She's coming for EVERYTHING!!!😭😭😭😭😭💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #BTSignature pic.twitter.com/swAUWKt9bv— Boity's Audacity 😤 🚀 (@Zeezy_K_) March 31, 2021
Congratulations @Boity.. The focus is really on the bag, so inspired #boity #BTSignature pic.twitter.com/2tY7AtF9Nx— Julia (@JuliaMalejwe) March 31, 2021