WATCH | Nandi Madida shows off her wheels in ‘Celeb Rides’ finale

01 April 2021 - 15:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nandi Madida takes 'Celeb Rides' for a spin.
Image: Nandi_madida/Facebook

It’s the season finale and Ney takes a spin with musician and actress Nandi Madida in her Mercedes-Benz AMG Cabriolet.

They chat about her music career, her work on Black is King, her beautiful marriage and who is her ultimate celebrity crush is.

They also head to The Fun Company where they go head-to-head for bragging rights in the arcade.

But thats not all this Saturdays episode has to offer - musician Zoe Modiga publicly declares her dream garage. 

Zee closes thing off with a bang with one more trip to Altitude Beach.

The team also has the 411 on what Kendell Jenner, Jay Leno and Somizi have been up to with their cars.

Don’t miss the season finale of Celeb Rides only on Ignition TV channel 189.  

