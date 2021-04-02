Here’s how Nomzamo Mbatha is already owning 2021!

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has raised the SA flag high by nailing her role on Coming 2 America - and the year has only just begun!

With Mzansi artists recently gaining the traction they so deserve internationally, it's no wonder the world is obsessed with SA's sweetheart Nomzamo. Ever since the star made her move to Los Angeles, California, in 2018, Hollywood has had the pleasure of gracing themselves in her presence.

Though the year has only just begun, here are the money moves Nomzamo has made (so far):

Coming 2 America: Mirembe

Kicking the year off with a bang, Nomzamo impressed global audiences with her role on Coming 2 America. She plays Zamunda local Mirembe who owns a hair salon and is the love interest of heir to the throne Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler). Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the dream of a lifetime, Nomzamo described bumping shoulders with Hollywood royalty as surreal.

“It was an out-of-body experience. Just wow, shocked. An out-of-body experience is the best description. Honestly, just to be surrounded by Hollywood royalty, people who have built such incredible legacies and had been about for so many years and truly made their mark.

“I remember looking at how they were celebrating each other (as artists) and just marvelling at that this was actually something I was working hard for," she said.