Here’s how Nomzamo Mbatha is already owning 2021!
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has raised the SA flag high by nailing her role on Coming 2 America - and the year has only just begun!
With Mzansi artists recently gaining the traction they so deserve internationally, it's no wonder the world is obsessed with SA's sweetheart Nomzamo. Ever since the star made her move to Los Angeles, California, in 2018, Hollywood has had the pleasure of gracing themselves in her presence.
Though the year has only just begun, here are the money moves Nomzamo has made (so far):
Coming 2 America: Mirembe
Kicking the year off with a bang, Nomzamo impressed global audiences with her role on Coming 2 America. She plays Zamunda local Mirembe who owns a hair salon and is the love interest of heir to the throne Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler). Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the dream of a lifetime, Nomzamo described bumping shoulders with Hollywood royalty as surreal.
“It was an out-of-body experience. Just wow, shocked. An out-of-body experience is the best description. Honestly, just to be surrounded by Hollywood royalty, people who have built such incredible legacies and had been about for so many years and truly made their mark.
“I remember looking at how they were celebrating each other (as artists) and just marvelling at that this was actually something I was working hard for," she said.
Puma x Nomzamo
In another international win, Nomzamo has collaborated with athletic wear giant Puma for a first-of-its-kind collection. This is the first collaboration Puma has done with an African woman. The 'Shandu' collection is an ode to Nomzamo's Zulu heritage: the Shandu tribe which she hails from in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal.
Previously chatting about her collection, the star said she hopes to inspire women to be confident in how they look.
“I want women to feel empowered and sexy. This collection is a defining moment of my career. When you put these pieces on, wear them with pride because for the first time Puma, as a global sports brand, has collaborated with a young black woman from Africa to create a collection," said Nomzamo.
Making history. Who knew a girl from KwaMashu would be THE FIRST.— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) March 10, 2021
Introducing...
THE SHANDU COLLECTION
@PUMASouthAfrica THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING and BUILDING with me. #PUMAxNomzamo #SheMovesUs pic.twitter.com/fhynu8tOui
Raising $10m with CottonOn Foundation
Nomzamo has also been flourishing in her philanthropic work. With people's support, she managed to raise $10m (R149m) in collaboration with the CottonOn Foundation for society's most vulnerable and marginalised.
In a video expressing her gratitude, Nomzamo said they had put together 17,000 food packs in the past year that had been delivered to several schools across the continent.
“We also have put together more than 19,000 educational materials sets that they can use at home as we know the pandemic has affected schools in the most notorious way. We wanted to make sure no child was left behind no matter what educational systems they are exposed to.”
Congrats on continuously winning! Here's to making 2021 the year of Nomzamo!