Three times 'Jerusalema' has hit the headlines in 2021 so far

Master KG's global hit Jerusalema took the world by storm when it was released in 2020.

From the Jerusalema challenge last year to Master KG lapping up the accolades, the song that lifted spirits across the globe during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic has not left the minds of fans everywhere. In 2021, the song had tongues wagging — and not all convo was about SA's greatest gift to the world.

From blackface to going triple platinum in Europe, here are the times Jerusalema was the talk of the town!

Going triple platinum in Italy

The song has made its mark internationally, regardless of the language barrier. In a feat no other SA artist has seen 'til this day, Jerusalema went platinum three times in Italy. KG's legions of followers flocked to celebrate as he announced the multi-platinum win.

“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3x platinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.