Three times 'Jerusalema' has hit the headlines in 2021 so far

02 April 2021 - 16:00
Jerusalema has tongues wagging in 2021!
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Master KG's global hit Jerusalema took the world by storm when it was released in 2020.

From the Jerusalema challenge last year to Master KG lapping up the accolades, the song that lifted spirits across the globe during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic has not left the minds of fans everywhere. In 2021, the song had tongues wagging — and not all convo was about SA's greatest gift to the world.

From blackface to going triple platinum in Europe, here are the times Jerusalema was the talk of the town!

Going triple platinum in Italy

The song has made its mark internationally, regardless of the language barrier. In a feat no other SA artist has seen 'til this day, Jerusalema went platinum three times in Italy. KG's  legions of followers flocked to celebrate as he announced the multi-platinum win.

“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3x platinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.

Stay humble? not likely!

Earlier this year, Master KG took to social media to flex his guaped bank balance on fans with a snap of him supposedly checking his bank app.

However, the post didn't sit well with some Twitter users. Though there were many asking for donations and e-wallets from a cashed-up Master KG, some took the opportunity to give the star some unsolicited advice on his money matters.

Making reference to one of the latest headlines Master KG has hogged, where it was explained his record company plans to bill companies that used Jerusalema and the viral #JerusalemaChallenge for commercial profit, one tweep said he felt Master KG was becoming “greedy”.

The backlash left the star unbothered, continuing to live his life with that Jerusalema money.

Blackface during a Jerusalema performance

In a more controversial turn of events, Bulgarian singer Mihaela Marinova received international backlash while performing a cover of Jerusalema. The musician dressed in blackface to look like Nomcebo Zikode for a TV performance of the song.

People from across the globe were fuming over the incident, sharing their shock and horror with the situation. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shared a video of Mihaela taking off her black face, and shared her disgust at the impersonation.

The performance also went viral in SA, with many urging Master KG and Nomcebo to take Mihaela to task.

Mihaela, Master KG nor Nomcebo have not commented on the incident.

2 weeks ago

3 weeks ago

3 weeks ago

